Disney+ has set plans in motion for its US subscribers to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their loved ones. In celebration of the lovers’ day, the streamer has announced its plans to create a Valentine’s Day collection for subscribers located in the United States. The collection will feature 20th Century Studios’ film Rosaline, which will be made available for streaming for a limited time from Friday, February 10 to Wednesday, February 15.

In addition to Rosaline, subscribers can also find other romantic stories like Lady and the Tramp and the 1997 musical Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Rosaline, which stars Kaitlyn Dever as the main character of the movie, is based on Rebecca Serle’s novel When You Were Mine mixed with a fresh comedic twist on the Shakespearian classic love story, Romeo & Juliet. Rosaline mixes both Shakespeare’s classic tale and Serle’s modern update, which portrayed Rosaline as the main character. The story follows Rosaline as she tries to break Romeo and Juliet up after discovering that Romeo, who was her boyfriend for some minutes, decided he is now hopelessly in love with her cousin, Juliet.

The tale of Romeo and Juliet has always been interpreted in two ways. Some people think it is the greatest love story ever told, and others feel it is a story about two misguided lovers whose delusions of love led them to their deaths. And, from how Rosaline is told, it is obvious that the creators tried to show both interpretations, playing on the original Shakespearian tale and Serle’s modern twist on it. Rosaline serves as a feel good movie that is hilarious and perfect for the Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Alongside Dever, the movie stars Isabela Merced as Juliet, Kyle Allen as Romeo, Sean Teale as Dario with Minnie Driver, Bradley Whitford, Christopher McDonald, Nico Hiraga, Henry Hunter Hall, and Alhaji Fofana. Rosaline was directed by Karen Maine (HBO’s Starstruck) from a screenplay written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, duo creators of The Fault in Our Stars movie. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Den Levine are the producers with Dever, Neustadter, Weber, Whitney Brown, Emily Morris and Becca Edelman serving as executive producers.

Rosaline premiered on Hulu on October 14, and it will be available to stream on Disney+ along with other love stories in the streamer’s Valentine’s Day collection from February 10 to 15 for the Valentine’s Day celebrations. Watch the trailer below.