Rosaline, Rosaline, wherefore art thou, Rosaline. A first look image of the upcoming film Rosaline was just released as part of Disney+ Day. While it doesn't convey much about the film, it does show star, Kaitlyn Dever, donning period clothing and looking forlorn off-camera in only the way someone who is in love can.

The film is said to be a fresh comedic twist on Shakespeare's classic Romeo & Juliet but told from the perspective of Juliet's cousin Rosaline (Dever), who just so happens to be the ex-girlfriend of Romeo. Collider recently reported that West Wing and Get Out star Bradley Whitford joined the cast in an unidentified role alongside Minnie Driver, Isabela Merced, and Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore) as Lord Capulet. The film will be directed by Karen Marine who made her mark with the film Yes, God, Yes, which starred Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer.

Dever is very much in high demand ever since her break-out performance in Booksmart and nabbing a Golden Globe nomination for the role in Netflix's Unbelievable​​​​​​. She was recently seen in the critically acclaimed miniseries Dopesick with Michael Keaton and, newly cast as Adam Warlock in Guardian's of the Galaxy 3, Will Poulter. Yet, Dever isn't stopping there as was recently cast alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts in the film called Ticket to Paradise.

Rosaline has been in development for some time as it was once attached to be set up at MGM and then went back on the market, which allowed 20th Century Studios to swoop in and acquire. Rosaline was written by (500) Days of Summer writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

Rosaline is set to premiere sometime in 2022. You can read the official synopsis below and see the first look image below:

A comedic retelling of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," told from the point of view of Romeo's jilted ex, Rosaline, the woman Romeo first claims to love before he falls for Juliet.

