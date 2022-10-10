Let the countdown begin! It is only days now before we finally get to see Rosaline, yet another adaptation of the famous William Shakespeare play Romeo and Juliet. While it will maintain some elements from the original story, this new iteration adapted from Rebecca Serle's novel When You Were Mine will have its own unique spin, focusing more on Rosaline, a character who had Romeo's heart before Juliet came into the picture. In anticipation of its fast-approaching release date, Hulu has released yet another clip teasing what's to come.

Deviating from previously released trailers that detailed a specific scene from the upcoming movie, this new clip is short and fast-paced, lasting only 30 seconds. It quickly runs us through the breadth of the story, beginning from when Rosaline learns of her cousin Juliet's new love interest, Romeo, her ex-lover, to how she attempts to convince Rose that Romeo is nothing but trouble. For the first time, we're given a look at how Rosaline begins concocting a plan to win over Romeo's heart before it is too late. There's also a suspenseful scene where a small group of men take aim at each other’s throats, but the impending fight is truncated upon Rosaline's orders to put their big swords back into their pants.

The element of tragedy from the original iconic story is replaced with comedy as showcased in every trailer. Rosaline also ditches the old Shakespearean English for a more modern intonation, but the setting does remain the same, complete with towering castles and period costumes to match. However, if the accompanying modern pop sound heard in the trailer is anything to go by, then it may seem as though the soundtrack will not be left out in the tweaking of this modern re-imagination. If that does happen, Rosaline won't be the first period piece to go that route; Netflix's Bridgerton is widely appreciated for its use of classical covers of modern pop hits for its soundtrack, and for a movie that is akin to Bridgerton in that sense, Rosaline seemed to have earned that right.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Rosaline' Learns About Juliet's Dreamy Love Interest in New Clip

Kaitlyn Dever takes on the titular role of Rosaline, and Isabela Merced plays Juliet, while Kyle Allen portrays the charming Romeo. Rounding out the cast are Bradley Whitford, Minnie Driver, Christopher McDonald, Sean Teale, Nico Hiraga, Henry Hunter Hall, and Alhaji Fofana. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, both known for The Fault in Our Stars, provided the screenplay for the romantic comedy. Karen Maine​​​​​​​ is the director, while its executive producers include Dever, Neustadter, Weber, and Emily Morris. The producers are Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine.

Rosaline will be released on Hulu this Friday, October 14. Check out the new clip below: