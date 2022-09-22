By now, most people know the story of Romeo & Juliet, two star-crossed lovers who meet a tragic end. Arguably one of the most well-known plays by William Shakespeare, the story has been adapted for the screen several times, including Baz Luhrmann's modern-meets-classic take in 1996, a 2013 adaptation starring Hailee Steinfeld, and more. Now, Hulu and 20th Century Studios are bringing the classic tale back to the screen, but this time with a fresh twist in Rosaline. Ahead of the movie's premiere next month, the official trailer has been released.

Already, viewers gain a comedic look at Rosaline's (Kaitlyn Dever) side of things as she laments her boyfriend, Romeo (Kyle Allen), pursuing Rosaline's cousin Juliet (Isabela Merced) as his new love interest. The trailer hits similar beats as the original story, but this time, viewers are more privy to an outsider's perspective. It also showcases that while the production and set design will bring viewers right into the story's original time setting, the language is that of modern society. If the accompanying song, "I Love It" by Icona Pop (featuring Charli XCX), is any further indication, viewers may expect a soundtrack that's also more modern.

Along with showcasing the story, the trailer provides Dever a chace to demonstrate her comedic chops. The actress has been a powerhouse across genres, receiving praise for her roles in Dopesick and Unbelievable. On the comedy front, Dever is well-known for starring with Beanie Feldstein in Booksmart, establishing herself as a performer to watch. With Rosaline, it seems she'll have another opportunity to show off her skills and offer some light-hearted fun and laughter to audiences.

RELATED: New 'Rosaline' Images Show Kaitlyn Dever as Romeo's Spurned Love Interest

Rosaline follows its title character, a young woman who was Romeo's most recent love interest -- until he met Juliet. Heartbroken after learning about Juliet, Rosaline is determined to sabotage the new lovers' relationship and win Romeo back before it's too late. Beyond this general plot, the movie also spins the original story by having Rosaline pine for Romeo, when in the original play, it's Romeo who experiences an unrequited love that eventually leads him to Juliet.

The movie is based on the Rebecca Serle novel When You Were Mine. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber wrote the screenplay, with Karen Maine (HBO Max's Starstruck) as director. Dever, Neustadter, Weber, and Emily Morris executive produced. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine produced. Additional cast includes Bradley Whitford, Minnie Driver, Christopher McDonald, Sean Teale, Nico Hiraga, Henry Hunter Hall, and Alhaji Fofana.

Rosaline releases on Hulu on October 14. Check out the trailer below: