Alexis Hall fans are in for a sweet treat, as Deadline announced that Hall's book Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake will be adapted for film! Original Film, the company behind the Sonic the Hedgehog, will develop the film for Paramount Pictures. Neal Mortiz and Karina Rahardja will produce under Original Film. It will be executive produced by Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Cameron Fuller, and Gregg Sulkin.

David Mandell is set to pen the adaptation. Prior to this new project, Mandell has experience largely in writing short films, with themes hitting on tough but relatable topics. His credits include the shorts Laugh Along the Way, This Is 25, and Like Turtles, among others. His 2021 short film Boys earned three wins at various film festivals including the Hill Country Film Festival, Mammoth Film Festival, and the San Jose International Short Film Festival. His current feature writing credit is for the upcoming Every Note Played, which he adapted from the Lisa Genova novel with Monet Clayton.

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake is an LGBTQ+ adult romance novel and the first book in Hall's Winner Bakes All series. It focuses on title character Rosaline Palmer, a single mother who dropped out of college to raise her young daughter Amelie. Now, Rosaline finds herself dancing on the edge of complete financial disaster with no apparent way out. But good things come to those who wait, and Rosaline gains a spot on a beloved baking show, the fictional Bake Expectations. With the support of her ex-girlfriend/best friend Lauren and Amelie, all Rosaline needs to do is win the competition to secure her financial future. Easy, right? That is until Rosaline becomes stranded on her way to the show with another contestant, Alain. Despite the alluring nature of Alain, Rosaline also becomes drawn to a shy electrician and amateur baker Harry, who leads Rosaline to question her many of her beliefs.

First released in May 2021, Rosaline Palmer was well-received within the book community, earning rave reviews from publications such as Publishers Weekly, USA Today, Kirkus, and Entertainment Weekly. The book was one of the Oprah Daily Most Anticipated Romance Novels of 2021, a Most Anticipated Adult LGBTQAP Fiction 2021 book for LGBTQ Reads, and more. The second book in the series, Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble is scheduled to release on October 18.

Beyond Rosaline, Hall is well-known for his 2020 adult romance Boyfriend Material, which also garnered high praise. The sequel, Husband Material, releases on August 2. So far in 2022, Hall previously released his regency-themed romance Something Fabulous, also the first in a series, and his historical romance A Lady for a Duke.

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake is available for purchase online and in stores. Check out Hall's conversation about Rosaline with Blue Willow Bookshop below: