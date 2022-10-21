The premise of Romeo and Juliet has been refashioned into many different narratives over the years. Some have left an indelible mark on viewers’ imaginations and to this day, stand the test of time. If you’ve seen Hulu’s Rosaline, a take on the classic story by way of adapting Rebecca Serle's novel When You Were Mine, you might notice that Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 rendering of the same classic story, Romeo + Juliet is cued up as a suggested watch right after. These two films would make for a terrific date night double feature, they’re both whimsically romantic, passion-fueled, and fun. A back-to-back viewing of these two renditions might also spark some interesting observations as to how these films compare. While both are vastly different, they still manage to compliment one another.

'Rosaline' and 'Romeo + Juliet' Are Stylistic Opposites

These two works stylistically invert one another: Romeo + Juliet pairs its bombastic, post-modern visuals with Shakespeare’s original text whereas Rosaline uses a modern vernacular offset with its 14th-century setting. Each film is incredibly impactful in its own way, using these choices to their advantage. The humour in Rosaline lands because Kaitlyn Dever’s brazen delivery as the titular character is punctuated by how out of place it feels in these regal surroundings. The emboldened lead grumbles “blow me” during what should be a romantic carriage ride with a possible suitor, Dario (Sean Teale). The setting gleams against this mischievous lovelorn protagonist and her plans to win back Romeo (Kyle Allen). An excellent landscape is utilized to its fullest so that Rosaline’s quest for love is filled with scenic nature and eye-catching structures, boosted by fabulous fashion.

The same is true for Romeo + Juliet, though it aims to invoke an entirely different set of emotions. Where Rosaline pokes fun at the jilted, sidelined ex-girlfriend, this Shakespearean reenactment is scripted to the letter of its source text but with many eye-catching discernable twists. The power in this film is in the unexpected. From the beginning, when the prologue is delivered by a news anchor, it is clear that this time-honoured piece will be delivered with unprecedented creativity. Clever details nod to the original era, such as guns branded with names such as “Sword” or “Rapier”. Though the city is flashy and seemingly glamorous, the brawling mafia families of the Montagues and Capulets expose the seedy underbelly of Verona, making for an extravagant playground in which the families can brawl. Just as Romeo and Juliet’s love contrasts the bleeding and fighting amongst the gangs, the dizzying, alluring optics of the film oppose its antiquated speech. Despite its radiance, Romeo + Juliet adopts a more somber disposition as it still centers on rivalry, hatred, and violence as major themes. Rosaline uses the feuding families as a backdrop so that it can employ a much lighter tone.

'Rosaline' Is Silly Where 'Romeo + Juliet' Is Seductive

Rosaline successfully caters to a younger audience with its central storyline of a young woman who is eager to explore the world before she is married off. The overall tone of the film is very playful, the stakes are reasonably low and it pokes fun at the teenage characters that make child-like mistakes. Juliet (Isabela Merced) is portrayed as an astute, kind young woman that still manages to come up with the worst plan imaginable to live her happily ever after with Romeo. The point of the film is that love, especially young love, can be downright silly. Rosaline, as bright as she is, isn’t impervious to shortcomings of her own. In a satisfying conclusion to the movie, she comes around just in time to present a different angle on the tragic lovers’ end that we’ve come to recognize. Rosaline and company really do seem like they’re having a grand time turning this classic tale on its head, and with sex and violence taking a back seat, it is a rendition that everyone can enjoy.

Luhrmann’s signature hypnotic, seductive approach emphasizes the folly of young love in its own way. His cinematography, editing, and production design mirror the whirlwind of emotion that his romantic leads Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes would be feeling. Just as he pushes this visual storytelling to its furthest reaches, his characters are also driven to their breaking points. Tensions run high as these young people are ill-equipped to balance their passionate feelings of love and hate with the power they yield. As a result, friends die as well as Romeo and Juliet themselves. Though skipped in the lighthearted Rosaline, Mercutio's (Harold Perrineau) dying words, “a plague on both your houses!” is fully realized as this chaotic love story progresses, each player descending further and further into desperation. Staying true to the original text, Romeo + Juliet keeps the tragic aspect of the love story intact where Rosaline reinvents the tone, revitalizing a familiar narrative.

'Romeo + Juliet' Still Holds Up Today

Though it was released in the 1990’s, Romeo + Juliet still holds up as a riveting, entertaining watch today. This is, in part, because we love to see the baby faces of some of our favourite stars. It can also be attributed to Shakespeare’s storytelling being universally recognized as works that are built to last. But the specific direction of this film – the combination of all of its elements – makes it a truly timeless piece. The performances are so genuine that they’re bewildering in their exploration of love at first sight. The Capulet masquerade ball staged as a costume party contains sequences, such as the meeting through aquarium glass, that live on in cinematic history so many years later. With this film, Luhrmann identifies the perfect material to propel his unique style into infamy. His larger-than-life methodology is especially helpful here, as it allows audiences to fill in some gaps that is the result of somewhat of a language barrier. The dialogue and the technical elements are all equally intoxicating and perfectly matched. The dreaminess of it all makes for a compelling experience whether that be in 1996, or almost thirty years later. Rosaline, on the other hand, succeeds in its attempt to act as a reflection of the 2020’s though it obviously doesn’t take place in that time period. There are quips that allude to the specific era during which it was written, such as “make this city great again,” or a simple “Yaaas”. This particular angle on female empowerment is also very telling of a renewed interest in women’s stories outside of searching for love. It is this exact sprightly energy that takes Rosaline in an entirely new direction.

Each Movie Approaches Queer Representation in Its Own Way

Another notable difference between these two versions is their take on queer representation. Rosaline’s best friend, Paris (Spencer Stevenson) denotes a character who is gay. His sexual orientation is made abundantly clear when Rosaline explains her ploy to have him marry Juliet. Romeo + Juliet, however, seems to be more indirect in its depiction of gender and queer identity as it is much more queer-coded. Mercutio in particular dawns an ode to Camp at the costume ball, and his exchanges with the other men in their gang, Romeo included, are riddled with Shakespearean sexual innuendos. The men’s obsession with weapons and bloodlust as an outlet for their masculinity can also be read as repressed homoeroticism. Rosaline is very much a product of its time and Romeo+ Juliet seems to age like a fine wine, but both films utilize their different methods to play to their strengths.

Regardless of which kind of romantic film you might be craving, both of these titles offer different takes on the same enduring love story. Something that they both have in common is that they each enlist an excellent cast to truly envelop the audience in their world. Whether you prefer Karen Maine’s comedy or Baz Luhrmann’s intensity, each film is sure to satisfy you if you’re in the mood to shake up your perception of Romeo and Juliet.