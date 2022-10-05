In just over a week, a new twist on Romeo & Juliet is heading to Hulu, offering viewers a new side of the iconic story they haven't heard yet. Ahead of its premiere, Hulu and 20th Century Studios have shared a new clip for Rosaline. The clip features Kaitlyn Dever in the title role, along with Isabela Merced as Juliet.

In the clip, Juliet tells Rosaline some news she was dreading to hear: Juliet has found herself a love interest, and it's exactly who Rosaline feared - Romeo (Kyle Allen). Juliet doesn't notice Rosaline's reaction, though, as she's lost in the romance of this new encounter and reveals as much while she tells Rosaline about Romeo. Meanwhile, Rosaline goes through a whirlwind of emotions, though she tries not to express her disappointment in a noticeable manner. Of course, Rosaline doesn't want Juliet to face the same heartache and eventually breaks the news of Romeo's widespread charm.

Similar to the trailer before it and a previously released clip, Rosaline will not only be a fresh retelling of the classic story, but it will also be more modernized, largely on the language front. While it includes some of the Early Modern English of William Shakespeare, it will be more accessible to viewers who prefer something akin to the present day. It helps add a layer of comedy as it gives the movie's world even more room to play with the story. The most recent clip also showcases Dever's Rosaline a bit more, revealing how she doesn't quite adhere to the strict proper guidelines of others such as Juliet.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Rosaline' Trailer Teases a Comedic Twist on 'Romeo & Juliet'

Rosaline follows its title character, a young woman who was recently in a romantic relationship with Romeo, which ended when Romeo met Juliet. Despite her heartbreak, Rosaline is determined to win her love back. To do so, she sabotages the new relationship at every turn, lest she lose Romeo for good. Along with focusing on someone who was initially more of a secondary character in the original play, the movie also explores what would happen if Rosaline was soon hit with unrequited love rather than Romeo.

The movie is adapted from the Rebecca Serle novel When You Were Mine. The screenplay comes from The Fault in Our Stars duo Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. Karen Maine (HBO's Starstruck) directed. Dever, Neustadter, Weber, and Emily Morris executive produced. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine produced. Additional cast includes Bradley Whitford, Minnie Driver, Christopher McDonald, Sean Teale, Nico Hiraga, Henry Hunter Hall, and Alhaji Fofana.

Rosaline premieres on Hulu on October 14. Check out the new clip below: