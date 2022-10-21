Editor's Note: The following contains Rosaline spoilers.Rosaline is the latest film to put a contemporary twist on the works of William Shakespeare - in this case, his famously tragic romance Romeo and Juliet. This tale puts the focus on Juliet's cousin Rosaline (Katilyn Dever), who is only referred to in a handful of lines in the original play. Rosaline has secretly been seeing Romeo (Kyle Allen) while fending off marriage attempts from her father, Friar Laurence (Bradley Whitford). But things go south when Rosaline misses a masquerade ball, leaving Romeo to fall for her cousin Juliet (Isabela Merced). Rosaline attempts to win Romeo back from Juliet, all the while dealing with a new relationship and her growing perspective on the world.

Rosaline isn't just based on a play by Shakespeare, though. It's based on a book that adapts Romeo and Juliet to the modern age. When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle puts a modern spin on Romeo and Juliet, and while Serle is an executive producer on the film, there are some major differences between the film and the novel it draws inspiration from. Rosaline also has a secret weapon in the form of screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, whose previous work includes adaptations of books including The Spectacular Now and The Disaster Artist. Here are some of the major differences between Rosaline and When You Were Mine.

The Setting Is Different

Perhaps the biggest change involves the setting. While most of Neustadter and Weber's dialogue shies away from Shakesperean prose and more modern-day structure, the setting still features Elizabethan-era touches including intricately crafted gowns and conversations about "the plague". This is a far cry from When You Were Mine, which shifted the story to modern-day California and updated everyone's names. Rosaline is "Rose", Romeo is "Rob", etc. Cars and cell phones replace horse-drawn carriages and hand-written letters, which feels more like a perfect fit for the modern dialogue than setting it in a Shakespearean era. Ironically, Rosaline takes the opposite approach from Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, which transplanted the original play to modern times but kept its dialogue intact.

Juliet Comes off Far Better in 'Rosaline'

One of the better changes involves Juliet, who is not given the most favorable of characterizations in When You Were Mine. In the book, she's described as impossibly beautiful, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She also had a friendship with Rose that fizzed out when they were young - their parents frequently argued, and Juliet ended up moving away. Juliet ends up stealing Rob away from Rose, and soon rumors spread about her self-destructive tendencies which leads Rose to try and get her crush back.

Juliet comes off far better in Rosaline, as she and Rosaline reconnect. Juliet is shown to be rather naive, seeking true love above all else and taking everything Rosaline says to her at face value. This ends up backfiring when Juliet learns about Rosaline and Romeo's previous relationships, and true to the original play she ends up marrying Romeo in secret and planning to poison herself. However, the film takes a far less tragic turn than the original play, with Rosaline convincing Romeo and Juliet that killing themselves is stupid. (Somewhere, a great deal of English majors let out sighs of relief.) The duo end up sailing off into the sunset, although a mid-credits scene suggests that their relationship may not turn out to be the great love story that it's depicted as in the play.

Rosaline's Love Interest Is Much More Appealing

Rosaline does eventually find love in another man's arms, but that man varies greatly between the book and the film. In When You Were Mine, she falls for Len Stephens, an acerbic loner who winds up working with her on a biology project. In Rosaline, the new love interest is Dario (Sean Teale), a soldier turned potential suitor. Both stories end up having Rosaline realize that Romeo isn't the guy for her, and moving on. However, neither Len nor Dario has a counterpart in Romeo and Juliet. Dario ends up being the more interesting character, mainly due to Teale and Dever's prickly chemistry.

Rosaline's Friendships Are More Substantial

Rosaline's support network also differs greatly in the film. She often turns to advice from her childhood nurse Janet (Minnie Driver) as well as her lifelong friend Paris (Spencer Stevenson). In fact, the subplot of Paris marrying Juliet takes on a new dimension thanks to the fact that 1) Rosaline is the one who suggests it and 2) Paris is gay. It's this support network that helps Rosaline through the tough time in her life, and eventally leads to her starting a relationship with Dario.

In contrast, Rose's friends Charlie and Olivia are essentially props in When You Were Mine. The two's concerns mainly revolve around Rosaline and being popular, and that's about it. But even more damning are the rumors they spread about Juliet, from her suicidal tendencies to her sexual history. It gets to the point where one wonders why Rosaline is even friends with them, so shifting the focus to Paris and Nurse Janet was clearly the right choice for Neustadter and Weber.

