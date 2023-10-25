Oscar nominee and Golden Globe Award-winning sensation Rosamund Pike is one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses. Currently leading Prime Video's fantasy epic, The Wheel of Time, Pike has gracefully exhibited her talent as a wide-ranging artist. Pike's first on-screen credits involved a myriad of British period dramas — A Rather English Marriage (1998), BBC's Wives and Daughters (1999), and BBC's serial drama Love in a Cold Climate (2001).

Her big break into Hollywood arrived when she played the double-crossing MI6 agent Miranda Frost alongside Pierce Brosnan in the twentieth James Bond film, 2002's Die Another Day. From there, the English actress nabbed feature roles in several pictures, slowly climbing the ladder to success. Her resumé includes many acclaimed films, many of which have received high ratings in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Jack Reacher' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

Image via Paramount Pictures

After a random mass shooting, former military investigator Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) is suddenly called out by the apparent perpetrator. The more Reacher investigates, the more he learns things aren't what they seem. Jack Reacher is an action thriller flick directed and written by Christopher McQuarrie. The film is based on Lee Child's 2005 novel One Shot, which is part of a crime thriller series of novels following Jack Reacher as he embarks through life-risking jobs and investigations.

Pike plays Helen Rodin, a Pittsburgh attorney who takes on the case of defending James Barr, the presumed perpetrator. Splashed with dark humor, the story is jammed with suspenseful tension and a mysterious atmosphere. As per usual, Cruise performed many of his stunts, but Pike also took risks, shooting the film while pregnant. The dynamic pair shares a refreshing chemistry, adding an emotional layer to what could easily be a run-of-the-mill action thriller.

9 'Radioactive' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

Image via Amazon Studios

The British biopic Radioactive tells the inspirational true story of the Polish and naturalized French physicist and chemist Marie Curie. Following her husband's death, Curie continues her studies in science, leading to her pioneering research on radioactivity, becoming the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. The film was directed by Marjane Satrapi and based on Lauren Redniss' 2010 graphic novel Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout.

Pike is a magnetic presence, though her performance lacks a vibrant punch due to the script's somewhat tedious dialogue. Radioactive checks off another box for Pike - portraying a historical figure - and she tastefully executes her character's legacy with the material she is given. The film isn't among the 21st century's best biopics, but Pike's commanding performance elevates an otherwise conventional story.

8 'Fracture' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

Image via Castle Rock Entertainment

Ted Crawford, a wealthy, intelligent structural engineer, shoots his unfaithful wife, then confesses to the Police — pleading not guilty. He decides to defend himself in court against hot-shot assistant district attorney Willy Beachum, leading to a battle of wits. Directed by Gregory Hoblit, Fracture is a great psychological thriller film starring an ensemble of accomplished actors, including Anthony Hopkins, Ryan Gosling, and David Strathairn.

Rosamund Pike plays Nikki Gardner, Willy's love interest and future boss. Acting beside the captivating Hopkins and dashing Gosling can be quite an intimidating task. However, Pike thrives in her cunningly seductive role, brightening the film's dark themes. Fracture was positively received by critics despite it being a very underrated title in its ever-growing genre.

7 'Barney's Version' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Barney's Version is a comedy-drama that follows the ending chapters from the life of Barney Panofsy (Paul Giamatti), a Canadian soap opera producer reflecting on his life. Directed by Richard J. Lewis, the Canadian film is based on the novel of the same name by Mordecai Richler and was written as a fictional autobiography. With Hollywood stars from Minnie Driver to Dustin Hoffman, the picture explores the complexities of modern romance.

Pike plays Miriam Grant, Barney's third wife and main romantic interest. The actress blends right into the light-hearted attitude of her character's spirit as Miriam ages throughout the story from her late 20s to her 30s. Barney's Version is among Paul Giamatti's best movies, chronicling the trials and victories of life, especially with love and family, keeping audiences fascinated, concerned, and emotionally invested.

6 'I Care A Lot' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

Image via Netflix

Marla Grayson, court-appointed guardian and con woman, makes a living selling the assets of helpless elderly people. Things take an unexpected turn when she tries to swindle the mother of a dangerous mafia boss. Netflix's I Care a Lot is a black comedy thriller featuring Pike in the leading role and with an impressive supporting cast, including Peter Dinklage and Dianne Wiest.

I Care a Lotis among the best satirical movies in recent memory. Written and directed by J Blakeson, fans worldwide were hooked by Pike's alarmingly wicked role, portraying a ruthless woman who reminds audiences that evil people take advantage of others to gain the upper hand in life. I Care a Lot features one of Pike's best performances, earning her a Golden Globe and rave reviews from critics and audiences.

5 'A United Kingdom' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Image via Fox Searchlight

A United Kingdom is based on the true story of the lives of Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo), prince to the throne of the Bangwato Tribe, and his wife, Ruth Williams. The film explores the romantic yet controversial couple's marriage, which triggers turmoil between the National Party in South Africa and the British government. Amma Asante directs, with the film featuring the beautiful landscapes of Botswana and London.

Brimming with themes of racial discrimination, imperialism, and the struggle for independence, A United Kingdom is a period piece made for the modern age. Pike elegantly plays Ruth Williams, and her heart-warming portrayal is more than a genuine nod to her character's real-life personality. The picture will always remain timely for representing the small and large struggles of interracial relationships that millions of couples face today.

4 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Image via Universal Pictures

Director Joe Wright's feature debut, Pride & Prejudice, is a romantic film adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved classic. Starring an ensemble cast led by Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, the film chronicles the romance between Lizzie and the proud Mr. Darcy, played by Matthew Macfadyen. Rosamund Pike plays Elizabeth's older sister, Jane Bennet, one of the best Jane Austen heroines in cinema.

Pike's gentle and introverted portrayal of Jane is unforgettable and earnest. As the eldest daughter, the pressure of marriage is always stressful; however, her worries wash away when she falls for the wealthy Charles Bingley (Simon Woods), and their sweet, natural chemistry blooms like a slow budding spring flower. Pride & Prejudice has become a modern classic, and Pike's performance as the gentle Jane remains among her most celebrated portrayals.

3 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Image via 20th Century Fox

Rosamund Pike spooked the world with her Oscar-nominated performance in David Fincher's psychological thriller Gone Girl. Based on Gillian Flynn's eponymous 2012 novel, the film tells the story of former New York columnist Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck), whose wife Amy has gone missing. The sudden disappearance causes a media frenzy, and the police start to question the husband's lack of empathy. When Nick becomes the prime suspect, he begins uncovering dangerous truths behind the mysterious disappearance.

The postmodern mystery drama is chilling to its core. The narrative is gripping from its initial mind-bending exposition paired with an unforgettable, shivery score that underlines Amy's disturbingly aloof mood. Pike studied Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's body language and lifestyle for inspiration in her character's manipulative hold on her marriage, the media, and the audience. Scattered with abrupt bursts of violence, Gone Girl was positively praised for its stylish direction and dark visual style.

2 'A Private War' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Image via Denver and Delilah Productions

Fearless American journalist Marie Colvin, working for The Sunday Times, sets off on one of her most dangerous assignments yet — giving voice to the voiceless in the embattled Syrian city of Homs. Based on Colvin's real life, A Private War received massive critical acclaim for its immersive storytelling and Pike's career-best performance. The actress stars alongside Jamie Dornan, Tom Hollander, and Stanley Tucci.

Marie Colvin was one of the most celebrated war correspondents of her time and has since been globally recognized for her passionate drive and extensive coverage on the frontlines. Under Matthew Heineman's direction, Pike seamlessly takes over the challenging role and commands the screen in every thrilling circumstance. A Private War is among the best war movies in recent memory, showcasing how ambitious an actress Pike truly is.

1 'An Education' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Image via BBC

An Education is a coming-of-age story set in 1960s London. It follows Jenny Mellor, a high school student who finds herself falling madly in love with a rich playboy twice her age. Starring Carey Mulligan and Peter Sarsgaard, the romantic drama is based on the memoir by British journalist Lynn Barber. Rosamund Pike appears as Helen, a somewhat ditzy but kind woman who becomes Jenny's friend.

Under the guidance of Danish director Lone Scherig, Pike plays the dimwitted Helen with enough honesty to save the character from ridicule. The small but pivotal role allows Pike the opportunity to showcase her humorous side, with the actress nearly stealing every scene she's in. An Education may not relate to every teen girl, but Mulligan's stunning performance gives the story an original spark worth watching twice over.

