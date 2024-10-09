This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Rosamund Pike, our beloved mother, has signed on to her latest project and it sounds like the perfect vehicle for her incredible charisma, magnetic charm and sharp wit. Pike is set to star in Ladies First, which Netflix has just greenlit, with Thea Sharrock on board to step behind the camera as the director of the piece. According to Deadline, who were first to report the news, the movie will be loosely inspired by the Eleonore Pourriat-directed French film Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile. The film is written by the duo of Katie Silberman — best known for writing the magical coming of age comedy Booksmart — and Natalie Krinsky, who previously collaborated with Netflix on their hit The Broken Hearts Gallery.

The film is said to be based around an "

unrepentant womanizing chauvinist who finds himself in a parallel world dominated by women", whose experiences are made all the more hostile when he encounters "a fiery female counterpart" who makes his time in the parallel universe even more complicated.

Ladies First is produced by Liza Chasin of 3dot, who has a working relationship and creative partnership with Netflix, where she is currently helping with the production of Lonely Plane which will star Laura Dern, and Sofia Carson's upcoming project The Life List. Also producing is Eleonore Dailly, Edouard de Lachomette and Four By Two Films.

What Else is Rosamund Pike Up To At the Moment?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Pike is coming off Saltburn, a psychological thriller and dark comedy (depending on your perspective), which gained viral popularity last Christmas as an "out-there" alternative to traditional holiday favorites on Prime Video. Pike got some of the best write-ups of her career for her work in the film as the ditzy matriarch of a wealthy family which was taken down from within by Barry Keoghan. She is set to appear in Now You See Me 3, the second sequel in the magician-heist franchise, and will also be reprising her role as Moiraine Damodred in the third season of Prime Video's fantasy sensation, The Wheel of Time. She has also just recently been cast in another series for Netflix, Thumblite, which is a new corporate thriller set in Silicon Valley. The series has been written by Extrapolations creator Scott Z. Burns and has been given a straight to order series.

Sacha Baron Cohen has also been cast. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Ladies First.