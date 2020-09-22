Rosamund Pike and J Blakeson on ‘I Care a Lot’ and Amazon’s ‘The Wheel of Time’

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was writer-director J Blakeson’s I Care a Lot. The film follows a highly successful legal guardian (Rosamund Pike) and her partner (Eiza González) who manage a number of elderly “clients” for personal financial gain. Their racket is to place the senior citizen in an assisted living home and then to fleece them for all they are worth. When they attempt to do their routine with a seemingly innocent new client (Dianne Wiest), they get a lot more than they bargained for. I Care a Lot also stars Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Macon Blair. For more on the film you can read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Shortly after seeing the film I got to speak with Rosamund Pike and J Blakeson. They talked about how what takes place in the movie is actually happening in the real world, why Pike wanted to play this role, finding the line on when a character is really appalling and fun to watch, what Blakeson learned from early screenings that impacted the finished film, and more. In addition, for fans of The Wheel of Time (which is coming to Amazon next year), Pike talked about how they just started shooting again after taking a long hiatus due to COVID. The much-anticipated series is based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novels and is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it.

Check out what they had to say in the player below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

–

Rosamund Pike and J Blakeson: