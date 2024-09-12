That noise you hear is millions of voices screaming out in delight, as Mother herself, Rosamund Pike, is headlining a new series for Netflix. The streamer has secured the rights to Thumblite, a new corporate thriller set in Silicon Valley, after a competitive bidding process. Pike will star in the series, created and written by Extrapolations creator Scott Z. Burns, that has been given a straight-to-series order. Thumblite will explore the high-stakes rivalries, visions, and obsessions of Silicon Valley’s power brokers and their subordinates. Burns (best known for projects such as The Bourne Ultimatum and Contagion) will serve as showrunner, with executive producers including Pike, Scott Galloway, Greg Jacobs, Michael Ellenberg, and Lindsey Springer for Media Res, the production company behind the project.

As per a report by Deadline, the bidding was said to be highly competitive, but notable platforms like Apple TV+ and Prime Video did not engage in any serious way, likely due to conflicts with their parent companies' ties to the tech world. To date, Apple has released a number of tech industry adjacent series like Severance or WeCrashed, but those are heavily genre-themed, meaning there were likely fewer problems with how things were portrayed.

With this project, however, it seemed to sail a bit too close to the wind for Apple TV+. While unconfirmed, it's most likely that Prime Video also learned the same way due to their tech ties. Netflix, which emerged as the winner, secured the series with a rare straight-to-series order, highlighting its commitment to prestige dramas under new leadership from former HBO executive Nora Skinner.

You Can Never Have Too Much Rosamund Pike

Pike is coming off Saltburn, the psychological thriller/dark comedy (depending on your point of view), which went viral last Christmas as an off-kilter alternative to festive favorites on Prime Video. Pike received some of the best reviews of her career for her work in the film as the oblivious matriarch of a wealthy family dismantled from within by Barry Keoghan. She is set to appear in Now You See Me 3, the second sequel in the magician-heist franchise, and will also be reprising her role as Moiraine Damodred in the third season of Prime Video's fantasy sensation, The Wheel of Time.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Thumblite as Netflix's production schedule begins to intensify. In the meantime, go over to Prime Video and check out Pike's gloriously unhinged performance in Saltburn.

