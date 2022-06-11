Peacock has disclosed the first details about the mysterious series they ordered, directed by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner. Rosanna Arquette, Melinda McGraw, Frank Grillo, Dennis Haysbert and Dee Wallace have been announced as the first to join the much-anticipated show, though any other substantial details for the mystery series are being kept tightly under wraps.

No release date is set, but Woliner has begun stacking up the cast, which hopefully means we'll be getting some more information soon. Arquette most recently returned to a previous role for The L Word: Generation Q and had a recurring role in Ryan Murphy's Ratched on Netflix. McGraw is best known for her role as Bobbie Barrett in Mad Men and from the DC Universe as Barbara Gordon in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. Woliner pulled from both comic universes with Grillo who plays Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in the MCU's Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Haysbert's television credits include Fox's 24, The Unit and most recently he played God in Netflix's Lucifer. Wallace is best known for her role as Mary in Stephen Spielberg's ET: The Extraterrestrial.

While not much else is known about the project, Peacock describes the show as groundbreaking, mixing "fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale." Woliner has been working for over a decade on this "mind-bending" series, said to have no shortage of jaw-dropping plot twists, and though the director has been keeping information on the series close to his chest, it's expected to be something entirely new. If it's any indication of the tone for the project, the guys who brought us Super Bad, Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg, are on board as executive producers along with Caviar. James Weaver, Loreli Alanis, Megan Ellison and Michael Sagol will also executive produce.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming had this to say:

“We can’t wait to dive in with renowned filmmaker Jason Woliner, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and our partners at Lionsgate for this truly unique series that begins with betrayal and quickly becomes an epic, hilarious, action-packed journey. We know Peacock audiences will be hooked by this unpredictable mystery that examines a complex man on a remarkable journey.”

Before his Golden Globe win for his work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Woliner had experience on and off the camera in various positions. Woliner has written for Saturday Night Live and directed episodes of What We Do in the Shadows, Parks and Recreation and The Last Man on Earth with Will Forte.

There is currently no release date or window for the new series.