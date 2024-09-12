After previously starring in Ahsoka, the hit Star Wars Disney+ series which recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Sci-Fi Costumes and has also been renewed for Season 2, Rosario Dawson has officially zeroed in on her next project. A new report from Deadline reveals that Dawson will star in Deepest, Darkest, an upcoming horror anthology film in which Tiffany Smith has already been tapped to star. Smith is best known for her role in the hit 2023 Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, and she also voiced Andra in five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revolutions, the adult animation superhero series that is currently streaming on Netflix. She also appeared in several episodes of Quantum Leap, the sci-fi TV series starring Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett which is currently streaming on Peacock. Also confirmed to star in the film are Ernie Hudson, Lee, Phil LaMarr, Yetide Badaki, and Bassett.

Akela Cooper, best known for writing the screenplay for horror films such as The Nun 2 and M3GAN, will executive produce the film, along with David Dastmalchian, who has starred in major projects just in the last few years like Oppenheimer, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Late Night with the Devil, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Deepest, Darkest will invite legendary television writers from all corners of the business to tell different stories set to the themes of horror, suspense, dark comedy, and edgy science fiction, all with one thing in common: keeping secrets. Directors who have been tapped to helm different segments in the film include LaToya Morgan, Deric A. Hughes, Benjamin Raab, Ubah Mohamed, Lamont Magee, Sujata Day, and Kevin Avery.

What Are Rosario Dawson’s Most Famous Roles?

Close

Rosario Dawson has been acting for more than 20 years, and she's appeared in major projects alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Before she made her Star Wars debut, she played Claire Temple in Marvel's Defenders Universe on Netflix in shows such as Luke Cage, The Defenders, Iron Fist, Daredevil, and Jessica Jones. She also played the role of Gail in the Frank Miller-written and directed crime thriller Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, which also stars Jessica Alba, Josh Brolin, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Deepest, Darkest does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and watch Dawson in Ahsoka, the Star Wars series now streaming on Disney+.

Ahsoka 7 10 After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Creator Dave Filoni Cast Rosario Dawson , Hayden Christensen , Ray Stevenson , Mary Elizabeth Winstead

WATCH ON DISNEY+