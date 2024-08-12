The Big Picture Rosario Dawson to star in upcoming action thriller Midnight alongside Alexandra Shipp and Milla Jovovich.

Midnight follows international criminals on the hunt for a blind woman who poses an unexpected danger.

Stay tuned for updates on the release date of Midnight, as it recently wrapped production in Connecticut.

The star of one of the biggest Star Wars shows of the last several years has officially found her next project. A new report from Deadline has revealed that Rosario Dawson will star in Midnight, the upcoming action thriller from Joshua Otis Miller, who will be making his feature directorial debut with the project. In addition to Dawson, Midnight will also star Alexandra Shipp and Milla Jovovich, the former of whom most recently starred in Barbie and Anyone But You, and the latter is best known for her role in Resident Evil and The Fifth Element. Lamont Magee and Jeff Byrd will write the script for Midnight, which recently wrapped production in Connecticut.

Midnight will follow a group of international criminals and mercenaries led by Jovovich's character on the hunt for a young, blind woman (Shipp) after they're led to believe she was given a package by her sister (Dawson), who is a federal agent. Things take a turn for the group of mercenaries when they realize the woman poses much more of a danger than they could have ever imagined, despite not being able to see. In addition to starring in Midnight, Dawson will also produce the film along with Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman. Leah Elizabeth Rucinski, Timothy Christian, and Rab Butler will also produce, along with several others.

What Has the Cast of ‘Midnight’ Been in Recently?

Rosario Dawson has been acting for more than 20 years, but some of the biggest projects in her career have come in the last few. Most recently she starred as one of the most famous Star Wars characters of all time, Ahsoka Tano, in the Disney+ series, Ahsoka. She previously also played a role in Haunted Mansion and even played the role of Claire Temple in Netflix's Defender Series. As for Shipp, her big debut role was playing a young version of Storm in the Fox X-Men universe, but most recently she starred alongside Margot Robbie in Barbie and opposite Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You. Jovovich is set to turn 50 next year and has shown no signs of slowing down, but she will always be synonymous with her role as Alice in the live-action Resident Evil movies.

Midnight does not yet have an official release date, but recently completed production in Connecticut. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch Rosario Dawson in Ahsoka, now streaming on Disney+.

