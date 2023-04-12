In the last few years, Marvel has gone full-force with Disney+ TV shows as it continues to integrate new characters into the MCU. Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and Florence Pugh led the way in Hawkeye, with Alaqua Cox's character Echo set to star in a spinoff aptly titled Echo. Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson popped by the hit series Ms. Marvel, and Charlie Cox's Daredevil from the Netflix series of the same name played an exciting part in Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the revival of Daredevil in the MCU is drawing near with the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, there are still questions as to what cast members we may see show up from the original series. Although Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have been confirmed, there is only speculation in regard to the other cast members who may be reprising their roles. One character that absolutely should come back and could be an asset to the MCU is Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson, who played Claire Temple in Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple Stands Out in 'Daredevil' & 'Luke Cage'

Originally a comic series published in the 1970s about a trio of nurses working the night shift at Metro General Hospital, the singular character of the Night Nurse, known in the comics as Linda Carter, wasn't solidified until Daredevil #58 in 2004. This version saw the Night Nurse as fans know her today, a no-questions-asked medical professional helping superheroes get back on their feet. For the Netflix series, a combination of elements from Linda Carter and the comic version of Claire Temple were used to create the MCU version portrayed by Dawson. First appearing in the Daredevil series, Claire Temple later popped up in several other series that Netflix put out, becoming an essential character linking the street-level heroes in their war on crime in the city of New York. There is a perfect opportunity to bring back Dawson's Claire Temple and hopefully integrate the character more fully into the larger MCU.

In terms of functionality, Claire Temple acted as a bridge between the characters in the Netflix Marvel shows. After helping Matt Murdock (Cox) through various life-threatening injuries that he couldn't go to a hospital for, Claire makes appearances in every Marvel Netflix series except The Punisher. In her appearance on Jessica Jones, she meets both Jessica (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter), as Jessica brings Luke to Claire in order to help save his life from a serious shotgun injury. After quitting her job at Metro General, Claire reunites with Luke Cage in Harlem for the first season of Luke Cage and once again is thrust into helping a superhero in their battle for the neighborhood. The romantic subplot between Temple and Cage is expanded upon as well, before seeing Claire Temple link Cage to Danny Rand (Finn Jones) in the Iron Fist series.

Similar to how Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) functioned in the earlier years of the MCU, Claire Temple is the way in which the members of the Defenders all meet each other, creating a cinematic world of their own inside the already-established MCU. Dawson doesn't simply play a familiar face; she is essential to the heroes in each show, not only for her medical expertise and creativity in treating those with superhuman abilities, such as the impenetrable Luke Cage, but also for her hard stances on justice and morality that she expands upon in all her appearances in Marvel thus far. She brings together the heroes she has aided along her journey in order to create the fighting chance needed to face larger threats, a true team player. What separates the onscreen version of Claire Temple from just any other plot device to restore a hero back to fighting shape is that she is exactly what street-level hero support should be: an individual who goes above and beyond to help not only the heroes she sees but the larger community she is a part of, even in the face of extreme danger or destructive corporate malfeasance.

Rosario Dawson's Night Nurse Is What the MCU Needs

Dawson elevated the character of Claire Temple to heights that haven't always been readily replicated in the other supporting characters under the Marvel banner. She doesn't just help the heroes because they need it, she plays a key emotional role and is a voice for the non-powered civilians (i.e. the audience) in these MCU-adjacent series on Netflix. In Daredevil, she goes back and forth with Matt Murdock on his specific brand of justice and whether helping someone who is going to hurt someone else is truly the right thing to do. Claire is constantly bringing into light the ways in which the actions of the heroes are having an impact on the community as a whole, which comes to a head in the final season of Luke Cage where she argues with Cage about his father's way of handling things, ending the romance between her and Cage in the process.

Because Claire Temple has had so much exposure to these MCU characters already, and already has a well-developed arc throughout the various shows, adding Dawson's Night Nurse to the current state of affairs within the MCU would be rather easy. As Marvel begins to bring more heroes and villains into the fold, supporting characters that have an impact are going to be needed in order to balance it out. The idea of establishing her as having a more heavy-handed role and coming into her own as a new version of the Night Nurse would make for a fresh take on the superhero genre that some may find to be growing stale. The possibilities are endless because so little has actually been done on the character throughout both the TV shows and the comics. Combine this with Dawson's powerful performance in the role, and there is even a greater opportunity to develop the character. It would be a crime not to throw consideration in for a solo series completely focused on Claire Temple, especially since a medical drama with an MCU-centric twist would be amazing.

If Marvel wants to keep the fans happy and the stories fresh, there really is no question that they should keep the constants that have worked well for the stories in the past. Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple is a prime example of an element that was fresh for viewers of the shows and readers of the comics to enjoy. Without heroes failing from time to time, including getting their asses handed to them, the struggles of the MCU wouldn't seem all too challenging. Keeping a character in the MCU who watches out for the heroes when they are unable to help themselves opens up the physical and emotional struggles that the heroes face, especially the ones who are dealing with street-level crime. In a time when the MCU is under intense scrutiny, a surefire win seems like something that the studio would want to include, and they can do so by bringing this character back for Daredevil: Born Again and beyond.