Techland has released more news about the highly anticipated sequel, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, during their most recent game development stream, Dying Light 2 Dying to know. The latest stream announced that Dying Light 2 would feature Rosario Dawson of The Mandalorian fame, and that she will play a major character in the game.

Dawson, who played Ashoka Tano in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and will be returning to Clerks III to reprise her role as Becky Scott, is playing a character known as Lawan. The developers described her as a, "warrior of sorts." Dawson, when asked about the character, said she was excited to see how players reacted to different sides of the character, since each playthrough is intended to be different:

What I really love about this game and this character is that how she is, is really dependent on you, the player. Is she going to be this rage-filled killer who is obsessed with her goals? Or will she be a night runner who risks her life to save others? It's up to you.

Senior Writer Piotr Mostowski, explained further that players will see how deeply she impacts the plot of the game, as she acts as an assistant to the main character, Aiden Caldwell.

She is an important character with a lot of impact on the plot. But we also wanted her to be way more than that. To be a real person. With her own goals, her own motivations, and her own opinions as well. So, if she doesn't like something you do or you say, she will tell you that, and she will act on it, sometimes even against you.

More details were also announced during the stream, included that the game would be composed by Olivier Deriviere, whose previous works include Get Even and DONTNOD Entertainment's Vampyr. Recently during Nintendo's latest Direct presentation, it was announced that Dying Light 2: Stay Human, would be releasing on Nintendo Switch through a cloud version of the game.

After being delayed from its original December release date, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, releases on February 4, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Check out Dying Light 2's Rosario Dawson announcement below.

