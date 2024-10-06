A staple movie for a lot of millennials in their childhood was the 2001 one movie-musical Josie and the Pussycats. It starred She's All That's Rachael Leigh Cook as well as American Pie's Tara Reid. It also starred Rosario Dawson long before she was Ahsoka Tano. At Los Angeles Comic Con, Dawson talked about her time making the movie and what it means to her that people are still appreciating it 23 years later. "I think it was such a special time doing that film, cause we still had privacy, we didn't all have a lot of cell phones or any of that stuff." With the film premiering in spring of 2001, production would've been some time before that, long before the advent of cell phones (especially ones that were basically computers in our pockets). The film is also long before social media, where everything and anything can be put out there for all the world to see.

Dawson says of the filming experience: "We were on location filming in Vancouver, and we just had such an amazing time with so many incredible people, that I'm still very close with. I love that people are really getting it cause it was ahead of its time. And when you watch it, it's a really good film. And the music is really awesome." The film featured many iconic songs that still get stuck in the heads of modern millennials. Of course, there's the title song, "Josie and the Pussycats," but there's also memorable ones like "3 Small Words" and "Pretend To Be Nice."

The movie, at its core, presents themes of the dangers of over-consumption and capitalism, as well as propaganda and subliminal messaging. Dawson attributes those themes to a lot of the film's success more than two decades later. "I just watched it again recently and this movie slaps, it's really good, and it has a lot of really good messages and... I think it really it's really beautiful. So I'm really glad but I'm not surprised it's connecting with people." She highlights the film's timelessness, saying:

"Because I think it had some really important things to say about our capitalism and propaganda and messaging and the era right now with AI proliferating and misinformation and disinformation and deep fakes and all that kind of stuff, there's still a really vital message to that film that I'm glad resonates with people and that they're still getting."

'Josie and the Pussycats' Has an Important Message But Is Also Just a Campy Good Time

Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, Josie and the Pussycats follows Rachael Leigh Cook as Josie McCoy, Tara Reid as Melody Valentine, and Dawson's Valerie Brown. The three make it big as artists after signing onto a label with Wyatt Frame (Alan Cumming) but they soon realize that fame is not everything it's cracked up to be. Eventually, it's also discovered that their label is hiding subliminal messages in the music to indoctrinate teens into a model of over-consumption.

Now 23 years later, the people that are striving for less consumption and more authenticity are finding this film and seeing it resonate with them. The film delivers these messages but also provides fans with a campy good time, including possibly some of the most painfully obvious product placements in the history of movies. "Deborah [Kaplan] and Harry [Elfont] did such a good job at making that film that could be something that is really timeless." Dawson explains. "And that's great because those characters... that's why we keep revisiting them it's cause there is a timelessness to them. I'm glad that the movie still holds."

Josie and the Pussycats is not currently available to stream anywhere already included in a streaming subscription but is available to rent from Prime Video.

Josie And The Pussycats Release Date April 6, 2001 Director Harry Elfont , Deborah Kaplan Cast Rosario Dawson , Alan Cumming , Rachael Leigh Cook , Tara Reid Parker Posey , Gabriel Mann Runtime 98 Writers Deborah Kaplan , Harry Elfont , Richard Goldwater , Dan DeCarlo , John L. Goldwater

