While lately, the buzz surrounding Rosario Dawson has been heavily focused on her role in Disney+’s Star Wars-based series, Ahsoka, the actress is gearing up to step behind the camera and take on a role as an executive producer. Deadline reports that Dawson will join the production of Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader, which was selected as a 2022 GLAAD List script. The lineup of screenplays for the GLAAD List consists of LGBTQ-inclusive pieces in order to boost the voices of those less heard while bringing new talent to the forefront.

The film’s star, Rain Valdez, is also its co-writer, producer, and director with Dawson adding her name to the call sheet in a cameo role. Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader will tell the story of a famous transgender actress who heads back to Guam for her high school reunion. But, this isn’t just any reunion, it’s also being dubbed a “do-over week,” in which the graduates can choose something they would have done differently in high school and have the chance to try it out. For the protagonist, that means rallying behind the school’s sports teams as a cheerleader. Returning to an island where she was shunned upon coming out, the woman will be surprised to find the personal growth that has happened since her departure and will make an unlikely connection with someone long in the past.

Along with Dawson’s creative eye behind the film, she’ll be joined as an executive producer by the previously announced Tony and Grammy award-winning Jhett Tolentino (A Raisin in the Sun). Fae Pictures’ Shant Joshi (Porcupine Lake) and Lindsay Blair Goeldner (Learn to Swim) will serve as producers alongside the aforementioned Valdez.

For Dawson, Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader isn’t her first rodeo in the world of production. In the past, the performer has produced projects including This Is Not a War Story and the upcoming Our Worlds Collide as well as television pieces such as Briarpatch and Gemini Division, in which she also starred. Excited to get the ball rolling on her latest production based project, Dawson said,

I am thrilled to be a part of this compelling and absolutely necessary story created by the next wave of game-changing filmmakers. This isn’t like any other romantic comedy we’ve ever seen before and it’s such a joy for me to platform exciting new voices. I love rom-coms and I can’t believe I finally get to make one!

And we’re thrilled too! We’re thankful for the GLAAD List in general and extra happy to know that they’re getting the attention of some of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars.

