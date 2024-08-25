Bad news, Rosario Dawson fans: if you're hoping to see her in Kevin Smith's The 4:30 Movie next month, don't expect her to have a prominent role. The Ahsoka star's part in the film was greatly cut down from its original size during the editing process. Dawson revealed the news at this weekend's FanExpo convention in Toronto, during a panel hosted by ScreenRant. Informed that the moderator would be running a panel with Smith next week, Dawson did have a not-entirely-serious question for the veteran director:

"How challenging was it to cut the scene starring me, with my cameo in it? Because I know you wanted it to be bigger and longer, and...I can't imagine the devastation of crafting that scene and having it be so quickly over."

She then requested that the moderator give Smith a hug, from her. Dawson is a veteran of Smith's productions. She starred as Becky Scott, Dante Hicks' fiancée, in Clerks II; although her character was killed off-screen in a car accident prior to 2022's Clerks III, she returned as a ghost.

What Is 'The 4:30 Movie' About?

Based on Smith's own youthful misadventures in Red Bank, New Jersey, The 4:30 Movie is set in the summer of 1986 and follows three teenage friends (Austin Zajur, Nicholas Cirillo, and Reed Northrup) who spend their weekends sneaking into movies at the local theater. When one of them brings his crush (Siena Agudong) to an R-rated film, mayhem ensues, as the trio has to contend with rival teens and the theater's officious manager (Ken Jeong). In addition to Dawson, the film boasts an all-star comedy cast, including Diedrich Bader, Rachel Dratch, Ralph Garman, Jason Lee, Logic, Jason Mewes, Kate Micucci, Jenny Mollen, Adam Pally, Sam Richardson, Genesis Rodriguez, Jennifer Schwalbach, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and Harley Quinn Smith. The movie was filmed at the actual theater where Smith spent much of his youth, which he now owns.

While her role in The 4:30 Movie may be fleeting, Dawson still has a busy acting slate ahead of her. She can be heard lending her voice to Netflix's new Terminator Zero animated series, which will be released next week. She is also set to star in the thriller Midnight alongside Alexandra Shipp and Milla Jovovich. Additionally, she will reprise her role as the titular Togruta ex-Jedi in the second season of Ahsoka, which is in development.

The 4:30 Movie will be released on September 13, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. In the meantime, Clerks III is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.