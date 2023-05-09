Rosario Dawson and Tony Revolori are going animated, as Variety announced that the duo are set to lead the upcoming series Ghosts of Ruin. Described as "genre-bending," the show takes place in a world where virtual reality has morphed into what is now known as "Neural Reality." In this new reality, video games are "synced directly into players’ minds and are indistinguishable from real life."

Ghosts of Ruin will follow a number of gamers who partake in the first battle royal tournament of the Neural Reality, named simply "Ruin." While it seems fun at first, a rogue program soon infiltrates the tournament, turning the gamers' paradise "into a living nightmare." Dawson will voice Prism, a professional gamer whose primary goal is to be the champion. Revolori will voice Lee, a smaller gamer and streamer who joins the tournament thanks to a last-minute opening.

Dawson and Revolori both hold stacked résumés, ranging from massive blockbusters in franchises like Star Wars and Marvel to smaller features. Most recently, Dawson stepped into The Force, making her debut as the live-action Ahsoka Tano in The Book of Boba Fett. She will reprise the character in her own series, titled Ahsoka, which is set to debut in August. Dawson will also appear in the upcoming Haunted Mansion. Revolori is well-known for the Marvel side of things, having portrayed Flash Thompson in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man features. He also starred in shows like Monster High, Servant, and Willow. He reunites with The Grand Budapest Hotel director Wes Anderson for Asteroid City.

Image via Disney

Who Else Is Involved With Ghosts of Ruin?

The series was created by PJ Accetturo and Ryan Ramsey. It is showrun and executive produced by Michael Ryan, with Katie Stippec and Michael Ramey as executive producer. The original score is composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer's Bleeding Fingers Music. The series comes from Battle Island.

About the series, Ryan told Variety:

"Rosario Dawson and Tony Revolori are such talented creatives and their dynamic performances will bring depth and authenticity to the complex characters of our dystopian sci-fi-world. Partnering with Gala Film and Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Music, 'Ghosts of Ruin' will truly be a unique and immersive experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats as the series explores the insidious intrigue of a near-future world."

Ghosts of Ruin currently has no release date but will debut on the Gala Film website sometime in August.