Shout! Studios, Scream Factory, and The Yellow Affair have released a new trailer for Rose: A Love Story, a disturbing horror film about a couple trying to deal with a vampiric disease that, as per usual, causes an unquenchable thirst for blood. Rose: A Love Story had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2020, gathering mostly positive reviews from critics, and is set for digital release next month.

The trailer introduces us to Rose (Sophie Rundle) and her husband Sam (Matt Stokoe), a couple who live a secluded life in a cabin in the woods. Their lifestyle is the fruit of Rose’s strange disease, which prevents her from interacting with other people and puts her on a strict diet of blood and raw meat. Although Rose’s disease definitely causes challenges, the trailer also underlines how the loving couple deals with adversity together, putting a nice romantic spin on a story that’s apparently filled with gruesome scenes.

The new trailer also anticipates how Rose and Sam will put themselves at risk after they need to be separated for a few days. While we don’t know exactly what happens just by watching the trailer, it seems like Rose will become a target for someone once Sam is no longer by her side. The trailer also shows how Rose’s hunger for blood threatens Sam, which means their love story might end with guts sprayed on the wall.

Rose: A Love Story is director Jennifer Sheridan's first feature, with a script penned by Stokoe, who makes his screenwriting debut. The film also stars Olive Gray, Nathan McMullen, and Boadicea Ricketts.

Rose: A Love Story will be available on digital platforms everywhere on February 8. Check out the new trailer below:

And here's the official synopsis of Rose: A Love Story:

Rose: A Love Story is the story of a young couple living alone in the woods, who must contend with a life-altering illness that manifests itself in a violent and terrifying way. Rose’s disease is a vampiric, parasitic thirst for blood. As her hunger grows, all humanity seems to give way to a feral violence that harms both her and those around her. Their loving relationship strains under the burden of Rose’s illness, and it is only a matter of time until the secluded life that they have built is upended entirely.

