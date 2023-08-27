The Big Picture Rose Byrne's incredible performances in movies have not received the appreciation they deserve, showcasing her talent to portray funny and vulnerable characters.

Her performances in movies like "I Capture the Castle," "Instant Family," and "Juliet, Naked" have resonated with audiences worldwide, thanks to her ability to bring humor and emotion to her roles.

From playing complex characters in dramas like "The Meddler" to delivering comedic brilliance in films like "Spy," Rose Byrne's versatility as an actress has solidified her position as a great talent in the industry.

Even after featuring in so many movies, Rose Byrne has not received the appreciation she deserves for her incredible performances. Whether it’s a crazy friend always up for an adventure, a mean girl turned foe, or a sensible woman who longs to be a mother, Byrne nails every performance and leaves us amazed at her talent.

Her ability to be funny and vulnerable all at once delights viewers with every performance. Let’s take a look at some of the best Rose Byrne performances in movies and shows that have been loved by fans across the world.

10 'I Capture the Castle' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

The actress shines as Rose Mortmain, the confident and enigmatic stepmother-to-be of the story's protagonist. Byrne brings a magnetic charm to the character, portraying Rose with a balance of wit, allure, and complexity.

Byrne's performance in I Capture The Castle enriches the narrative with a blend of humor and emotion, making Rose a memorable and multifaceted character. Her ability to convey both the character's surface charm and underlying complexity contributes to the film's appeal and its depiction of a whimsical coming-of-age story.

9 'Instant Family' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

In the heartwarming comedy-drama Instant Family, Rose Byrne shines as Ellie Wagner, a wife, and mother embarking on the challenging journey of fostering and adopting children. Byrne's performance balances humor and genuine emotion, portraying Ellie's growth and determination as she navigates the complexities of parenthood.

Her chemistry with Mark Wahlberg adds depth to the film's themes of family and resilience. She plays the role of one of the fun and understanding mothers who face tantrums and comfort their kids equally well.

8 'Juliet, Naked' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

As Annie in Juliet, Naked, Rose Byrne embodies the emotional journey of a woman navigating a stagnant relationship. Byrne's portrayal captures Annie's vulnerabilities and aspirations, creating a relatable and sympathetic character.

The relationship between her character and Ethan Hawke adds authenticity to the film's exploration of love, art, and second chances. Byrne's performance captures the complexities of a woman seeking meaning and change in her life. Her portrayal of Annie's emotional journey contributes to the film's exploration of love, music, and self-discovery.

7 'The Meddler' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

In The Meddler, Rose Byrne's performance as Lori, a young woman navigating her relationship with her well-meaning yet overbearing mother, is poignant and authentic. Byrne captures Lori's mix of frustration and love with subtlety and depth.

The film's exploration of family dynamics and personal growth is accentuated by the depth of relationships between the characters. It showcases her emotional range and brings depth to the character's struggles and growth, creating a nuanced portrayal of a woman navigating family dynamics and personal aspirations.

6 'The Turning' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

In The Turning, a collection of short films based on Tim Winton's stories, Rose Byrne delivers a haunting and evocative performance. Through her nuanced acting, Byrne captures Rae's profound sorrow, desperation, and emotional turmoil as she grapples with loss and uncertainty.

Byrne's portrayal immerses viewers in Rae's psychological journey, skillfully conveying the character's inner conflicts and fragile state of mind. Her ability to convey complex emotions with subtlety and authenticity contributes to the segment's eerie and atmospheric tone.

5 'X-Men First Class' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Rose Byrne takes on the role of Moira MacTaggert in X-Men First Class, infusing the character with intelligence and determination. Byrne's portrayal of the CIA agent adds grounding to the superhero narrative, showcasing Moira's agency within a world of mutants.

While not a central character, Byrne's performance is authentic and intelligent to the film's ensemble cast. Her portrayal captures Moira's determination and resourcefulness, grounding the film's fantastical elements in a relatable context. Her performance provides a relatable perspective amid the fantastical elements of the X-Men universe.

4 'I Am Mother' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Rose Byrne lends her voice to the AI character Mother in the thought-provoking sci-fi thriller I Am Mother. Through her voice acting, Byrne captures Mother's calculated and mysterious nature, conveying a sense of eerie maternalism. Her performance contributes to the film's tension and exploration of artificial intelligence's ethical complexities.

Byrne captures the eerie and calculating nature of Mother, enhancing the film's tense and enigmatic atmosphere. She adds depth to the complex dynamic between Mother, a robot raising a human child, and the film's protagonist.

3 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

As Helen Harris III in Bridesmaids, Rose Byrne portrays the poised and subtly competitive wife of the groom. Byrne's portrayal brings depth to the character, alternating between moments of genuine camaraderie and sly rivalry with Kristen Wiig's Annie.

Her skillful navigation adds layers to the film's ensemble dynamic, creating a memorable and relatable antagonist. Byrne's portrayal balances Helen's competitive nature with vulnerability, humanizing her in unexpected ways. Her comedic timing and ability to infuse the film's humor and emotional moments contribute to the film's success.

2 'Damages' (2007-2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

In the legal thriller TV series Damages, Rose Byrne delivers a compelling performance as Ellen Parsons, a young lawyer navigating the high-stakes world of litigation. Byrne's portrayal captures Ellen's evolution from a naive law graduate to a determined and resourceful attorney.

Her chemistry with Glenn Close's character drives the show's central dynamic, making Byrne a standout presence throughout the series. Her performance evolves over the show's multiple seasons, depicting Ellen's growth and transformation in a high-stakes legal world. Byrne's ability to convey vulnerability, determination, and intellect makes her character's journey engaging and captivating throughout the series.

1 'Spy' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

In the uproarious action comedy Spy, Rose Byrne exhibits her versatility as Rayna Boyanov, a sophisticated and hilariously villainous arms dealer. Byrne's comedic timing and deadpan delivery elevate the character's absurdity, making her a memorable foil to Melissa McCarthy's protagonist.

Her performance showcases a balance between wit and physical humor, contributing to the film's comedic brilliance and creating a memorable antagonist. The movie really brings out Rose's comedic abilities and helps her come one step ahead to solidifying her position as a great actress in the industry.

