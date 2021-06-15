Plus, Gleeson tells us why he will always get a little banged up doing stunts.

With director Will Gluck’s Peter Rabbit 2 now playing in theaters, I recently spoke with Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson about making the animated sequel. During the fun interview, Byrne and Gleeson talked about what people would be surprised to learn about making an animated movie like Peter Rabbit 2, if it was any easier making the sequel and imagining the rabbits are there, why Gleeson will always get a little banged up doing stunts, and more. In addition, they revealed when they felt like they had made it as actors and could pay rent just doing that as a living.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the Peter Rabbit 2 synopsis. The sequel also stars Elizabeth Debicki, David Oyelowo, and the voices of Colin Moody and Margot Robbie.

Image via Sony

RELATED: Elizabeth Debicki and David Oyelowo on ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ and the Nolan ‘Tenet’ Meme They’d Never Heard Of

Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson:

When did they feel like they could just work as an actor and pay rent?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Peter Rabbit 2?

How the stunt team helped Gleeson with a stunt.

Was it any easier making the sequel and imagining the rabbits are actually there?

Here's the official synopsis for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway:

In PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Image via Sony Pictures

Share Share Tweet Email

James Corden on Singing Penny Lane with Paul McCartney in Liverpool, and Kay Cannon’s Update of the ‘Cinderella’ Story Corden also reveals what people would be surprised to learn about the making of an animated film like 'Peter Rabbit.'

Read Next