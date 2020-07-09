Rose Byrne on ‘Irresistible’ and Looking Back at ‘Damages’

–

Irresistible is now available on VOD. The new movie from acclaimed comedian Jon Stewart stars Steve Carell as a DC political operative who sees an opportunity for a Democratic resurgence in the Midwest by running the campaign for the mayoral candidate of a small Wisconsin town. The film also stars Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, and Mackenzie Davis. For more on the film, check out my interviews with Stewart and Cooper and Davis.

A few weeks ago, I got to talk to Byrne about the movie. During our conversation, we talked about what it was like working with Steve Carell, why her primary research for the film was the documentary The War Room, how working with Stewart compares to comedies with directors like Paul Feig and Nicholas Stoller, if it’s more fun to play an outlandish character as opposed to someone grounded, and her memories of working on Damages as the series approaches the tenth anniversary of its finale.

Check out the interview above. Here’s a list of what we talked about:

What it was like working with Steve Carell.

The research she did to prepare for the role.

How working with Jon Stewart compared to other comedy directors.

If it’s more fun to play an outlandish character like the one she plays here.

Her memories of working on Damages.

Here’s the official synopsis for Irresistible: