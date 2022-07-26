Once you're done with her new HBO series, check out Rose Leslie's other performances.

The Time Traveler's Wife, a recent adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s 2003 novel of the same name, aired its season finale a month ago with a cliffhanger. Unfortunately, the show was canceled by HBO. Rose Leslie, the show's leading actress and titular wife, who gave a fantastic performance. The audience has been so moved by her work that they are baffled at the cancelation news.

Leslie's acting career began long before her involvement in the show. Even though fans may not be able to see her on TV as Clare Abshire any longer, there are still a number of her projects that they can watch while they wait for her to announce her forthcoming projects.

'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama TV series developed by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss for HBO and based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. In season 2 of the show, Rose Leslie joined the large and diverse ensemble by taking on the role of Ygritte, a Free Folk wildling who resided north of the Wall, a soldier in Mance Rayder's (Ciarán Hinds) army, and Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) first love.

Despite being part of a highly talented cast, Leslie stood out for giving a sincere and genuine performance that made viewers empathize. Moreover, Leslie's extraordinary talent for expressing suffering, sadness, terror, and fury gives the character depth and elevates her portrayal to a new level of authenticity.

'The Good Fight' (2017 - 2022)

The Good Fight, a spin-off of The Good Wife and a stand-alone sequel, centers on Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), who loses her job after her goddaughter Maia's (Leslie) image is ruined by massive financial fraud, forcing her to join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago's finest law firms.

Leslie portrays a lawyer who recently passed the bar and is instantly thrown into complicated situations beautifully. She expertly depicts Maia’s shakiness and messiness which fascinates and astounds viewers for her talents. Leslie's on-screen chemistry with the ensemble is genuine and natural, heightening the show's flow.

'Downton Abbey' (2010 - 2015)

Downton Abbey is a British historical drama TV show that takes place on the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey in the early 20th century and was created and co-written by Julian Fellowes. In the show's first season, Leslie portrayed a former housemaid at Downton Abbey, Gwen Harding (née Dawson), who aspires to become a secretary.

Leslie had no trouble portraying a character who defied societal conventions because her portrayal of Gwen is brilliant and courageous, raising the bar for women everywhere. Moreover, another motivation for fans to visit her performance in Downton Abbey is her capacity to play with and channel a wide range of emotions, from volatile rage to profound sadness.

'Luther' (2010 - 2019)

Luther is a British psychological crime thriller TV show starring Idris Elba in the title role, DCI John Luther, and Ruth Wilson as Dr. Alice Morgan, a brilliant nihilistic killer and the show’s antagonist. Leslie joined the series' cast in season 4 as DS Emma Lane, the Serious and Serial Unit's newest hire who becomes Luther’s sidekick.

Leslie succeeded in creating a genuinely endearing and likable character that fans would miss even though she appeared in only two episodes. She also manages to construct a wholly developed character with actual depth and believable emotions despite having little screen time without feeling hurried or forced.

'The Great Fire' (2014)

The Great Fire is a four-part mini-series set during the Great Fire of London in England in 1666. The Farriner family, whose bakery on Pudding Lane was where the fire started, and the royal court, which responded to the fire, are both given prominent roles in the series' depiction of the events. Leslie portrays Sarah, the fictional sister-in-law of Thomas Farriner (Andrew Buchan).

Despite the series' lack of critical acclaim, Leslie delivers one of her strongest and most compelling performances in her career as a single mother raising her child in a brutal society. Leslie is talented not just in her body movements but also in her emotional expression, which makes it simple for viewers to understand what is happening and to empathize with the character.

'Morgan' (2016)

Morgan follows Lee Weathers (Kate Mara), a risk management specialist, as she chooses whether or not to terminate Morgan (Anya Taylor-Joy), an artificially made humanoid created by genetic engineering company SynSect. Leslie portrays Dr. Amy Menser, a kind-hearted psychotherapist who first took Morgan outdoors.

Leslie isn't overshadowed by the talented cast, which includes Mara and Taylor-Joy in the leading roles; instead, she stands out for her subtle yet powerful performances. Leslie also knows how to make the most of her short screen time and the script's material to build a distinctive character that stands out from her previous roles and is memorable to the audience with ease and charm.

'Honeymoon' (2014)

Honeymoon follows a newlywed couple, Bea (Leslie) and Paul (Harry Treadaway), as they enjoy their honeymoon at a remote cottage that belongs to Bea’s family. Things begin to take a bizarre turn after Bea sleepwalks in the woods.

Leslie provides several physically demanding scenes with ease, and she excels at capturing the reality of a terrifying scenario. Additionally, her skill is demonstrated when she can display the difference between the old and new Bea and assists fans in spotting the hints through her smallest gestures and facial expressions. Her on-screen chemistry with Treadaway is another standout, and it undoubtedly heightens the movie's tension.

'The Last Witch Hunter' (2015)

The Last Witch Hunter follows Kaulder (Vin Diesel), an immortal witch hunter who defeated the Witch Queen (Julie Engelbrecht) after she unleashed the Black Plague to wipe out humanity and his family. Leslie portrays Chloe, a Dreamwalker, a type of witch that can access dreams and reveal memories without using memory potions, who later teams up with Kaulder to defeat the Queen.

Even though the movie was a box office dud and was not well received by critics, The Last Witch Hunter gives Leslie an excellent platform to win fans’ hearts by portraying a likable and safe character. Leslie also shows off her fighting skills, demonstrating that she has skills beyond only emotional range.

