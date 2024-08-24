We’re a “justice for Tatum” crew around here as we strongly believe that Rose McGowan’s character, Tatum Riley, didn’t get the screen time that she deserved in Wes Craven’s forever classic horror picture Scream (1996). The slasher flick was stacked with some of the most popular blossoming stars of the decade, with McGowan appearing alongside Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, and more. And, while more than half of these folks survived, poor Tatum met her end by the garage door in what will forever go down as one of the craziest kills in the franchise.

On Friday, McGowan joined a room full of fans at Fan Expo Canada to chat about her career and primarily the years she spent casting a spell on audiences on The WB’s Charmed. During the audience Q&A, one participant went beyond the actress’s bewitching time as Paige Matthews and asked her what her favorite scene was as Tatum Riley. In response, McGowan shared a much calmer memory than her iconic death scene or the sassy one-sided conversation she had with Ghostface in the moments leading up to her demise.

“I know a lot of people who think the garage scene and that is certainly an incredible scene. But for me, there’s a quiet scene that was on the porch with just Sidney and Tatum. And it's this quiet moment and I remember Kevin Williams, the writer, screenwriter who was so great, he said, ‘That was just like a transition throwaway scene just to get me from this scene to this scene, but turned out to be one of my favorite scenes in the movie.’ And he said it to me, like right after filming and that always meant a lot to me.”

Rose McGowan’s Launch To Stardom

Close

Scream was one of the first major roles that McGowan landed, with the actress going on to star in some of the most notable titles of the decade, like Mark Pellington’s Going All the Way, Joe Chappelle’s Phantoms, and Darren Stein’s Jawbreaker. When she was cast in Charmed, McGowan fully became a household name, stepping in during the show’s fourth season following the departure of the late Shannen Doherty.

Although Scream is known as a franchise that has brought some seemingly dead characters back from the grave, Tatum is one that we know for sure is deceased. Scream (2022) paid a brief but noticeable homage to the deceased woman when Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Richie (Jack Quaid) went to chat with Dewey (Arquette) at his trailer where he had set up a small memorial to his sister.

You can now stream Scream on Max.

Scream A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game. Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich , Matthew Lillard , Jamie Kennedy , Rose McGowan Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Kevin Williamson Tagline Don't answer the phone. Don't open the door. Don't try to escape. Website http://www.dimensionfilms.com/scream Expand

Watch On Max