With Ghosts currently in the midst of a strong Season 1 run on CBS, Rose McIver took the time to join us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night. Ladies Night is designed to retrace one’s steps from earliest inspiration to their latest achievement, and in McIver’s case, a lot of those key steps involve shows with especially large and deeply passionate fanbases.

When she was first starting out, McIver booked gigs on Hercules and Xena, with the latter making an especially big impression on her. While playing Xena trapped in the body of a young girl, McIver was struck by the creativity involved and Lucy Lawless’s generosity in helping her tap into the role. “I’d often thought of acting as you’re channeling somebody else’s creativity, you’re bringing somebody else’s words to the screen, you’re a vehicle for somebody else’s idea.” McIver continued, “This was the first time I was like, ‘Oh, there’s very significant creative input you can have as well.’”

Image via Universal

From there, McIver went on to score a starring role in a personal favorite franchise, Power Rangers — specifically, Power Rangers RPM. And while I didn’t watch Once Upon a Time in its entirety, I was always well aware of that mighty powerful OUAT fanbase throughout the show’s seven season run. McIver herself noted, “The fanbase for that show is unreal. It is so supportive.”

Soon after making her debut as Tinker Bell on OUAT, McIver wound up at the center of yet another strong fandom — a fandom for a show she was headlining — The CW’s iZombie. As we discussed all throughout her episode of Collider Ladies Night, every project offers new lessons and experiences, but there’s one very special consistent quality in a lot of McIver’s work; she tends to get involved in projects that viewers don’t just enjoy watching, but feel inspired to continue expressing their enthusiasm for even after the credits roll.

“I have sort of weirdly fallen into so much genre in my life between Power Rangers and Xena and Hercules, Once Upon a Time and iZombie and everything. It’s like I do seem to fall into these shows, work into these shows where there’s just a very creative community that support them and people who do a lot of their own cosplays and fan fiction and illustrations. None of these have been shows that people kind of just watch and kind of leave afterwards. It seems to kind of build this collective creative thing that happens out of them.”

Image via ABC

And McIver has had many opportunities to see that collective creativity firsthand at conventions:

“I’ve done so many conventions over the years and I’m always just blown away by peoples’ dedication. I love the idea that people have met community through these kinds of shows and found other people likeminded on the internet. It’s like the best parts of the internet that somebody who could feel kind of isolated in their own life suddenly taps into this vein of people who like the same things that they do. I think it’s kind of a showcase of some of the best things about people when you go to a convention and you see people from all over the world who’ve met online in these forums and really encourage each other. It’s very touching.”

Image via CBS

Eager to hear more about McIver’s experience in the industry thus far? Check out our full uncut Ladies Night conversation in podcast form below. Also, be sure to check out McIver’s delightful new show Ghosts on CBS!

