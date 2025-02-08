Two high-profile English talents, George MacKay (Femme) and Callum Turner (Masters of the Air), are teaming up for a one-of-a-kind time-traveling mystery drama, Rose of Nevada. The feature, directed by BAFTA winner Mark Jenkin (Bait), recently wrapped filming in Cornwall and a first look image has been released via Deadline, showing MacKay and Turner's central characters, Nick and Liam, respectively. The characters will be brought together by fate after they board the titular mysterious boat that suddenly appears in the old harbor of their small village years after it vanished. Alongside the image, a comprehensive synopsis has been released:

“In a forgotten fishing village, a boat mysteriously appears in the old harbour. The Rose of Nevada, lost at sea with all hands 30 years ago, has returned. For the few who remember, it’s a sign. The Rose of Nevada must go out to sea again, maybe then the luck of the devastated village will turn. Nick (MacKay) takes a job aboard the boat in an attempt to provide for his young family. Alongside him, newly arrived Liam (Turner) joins the crew, desperate to escape his past. They head to sea and, after a successful trip, return to harbour. But something is amiss. They’ve slipped back in time and the villagers greet them as if they are the original crew.”

The solo image sees the BAFTA nominees walking side by side, with MacKay swinging a bag across his back. The image does not give much away, however, their outfit reveals that Rose of Nevada will feature a modern setting. The rural environment serves as the backdrop and a couple of water storage cans and pipes can be spotted, suggesting the photo was probably captured moments before they board the mysterious boat. Both MacKay and Turner are seasoned performers with an eclectic body of work between them. Turner has been particularly busy of late. He recently appeared in Atropia (2025), a war satire film that won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in January. His upcoming films include Eternity and Rosebush Pruning, as well as the cyberpunk series, Neuromancer. MacKay recently wrapped filming for Mission.

The Team Behind 'Rose of Nevada'

Rose of Nevada is produced by Denzil Monk (Enys Men) with executive producers including Ama Ampadu for BFI; as well as Ollie Madden, Farhana Bhula, and Ben Coren representing Film4; and Phil Hunt and Compton Ross for Head Gear; among others. The film is to feature an ensemble cast, however, Turner and MacKay are the only actors unveiled so far. A statement from Bhula reads:

“Mark is a truly singular filmmaker, and it’s a privilege to support him, Denzil, and their talented cast and crew to realise his most ambitious project yet. Shot entirely on location in Cornwall, Rose of Nevada combines Mark’s unique cinematic approach with a gripping narrative and extraordinary performances to spellbinding effect.”

There is no release date for Rose of Nevada, but as always, stay tuned to Collider for future updates.