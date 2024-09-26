Rosebush Pruning, the next film from director Karim Aïnouz, just got a major casting update. Previously, Elle Fanning had been tapped to star alongside Josh O'Connor and Kristen Stewart, but now the project looks much different. A new report from Variety revealed that Callum Turner and Riley Keough have joined the cast of Rosebush Pruning, replacing previously cast stars O'Connor and Stewart. The film is also building out its ensemble, with other big names such as Jamie Bell, Lukas Gage, Tracey Letts, Elena Anaya, and Pamela Anderson all joining the cast. The film recently began shooting in Spain, and O'Connor just recently completed filming Wake Up Dead Man: Knives Out Mystery, the third installment in Rian Johnson's whodunnit mystery franchise. O'Connor may want to avoid a turnaround this quick, which is possibly why his role has been recast with Turner.

Turner is best known for his role as Thomas Webb in The Only Living Boy in New York, and he's fresh off his role alongside Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan in Masters of the Air, the period drama streaming on Apple TV+. He's also known for his role as Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films, and he even played a small role in the 2016 Assassin's Creed film, which was toplined by Michael Fassbender. Keough is best known for her role as Capable in Mad Max: Fury Road, the action epic starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, and also for playing Mellie in Logan Lucky, the heist film starring Daniel Craig and Channing Tatum. She more recently starred as the titular character in the hit Prime Video series, Daisy Jones & The Six.

The ‘Rosebush Pruning’ Cast Is Packed With Stars

Jamie Bell is best known for his work alongside Paul Mescal in All of Us Strangers, and Lukas Gage has starred in two hit series for HBO, The White Lotus and Euphoria. Tracey Letts is best known for his role alongside Christian Bale and Matt Damon in Ford v Ferrari, and Elena Anaya is famous for starring in The Skin I Live In. You may have seen Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl, and she'll also appear next in The Naked Gun remake with Liam Neeson.

Rosebush Pruning is currently filming in Spain, but the film does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Keough in Daisy Jones & The Six, now streaming on Prime Video.

