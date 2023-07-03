2023 has been another great year for horror on physical media. There have been a ton of genre classics like People Under the Stairs and the Chucky sequels that have made the terrifying jump to 4K. Later this year other genre staples like The Exorcist and My Bloody Valentine will be screaming onto the format as well. Now joining the haunting party is Rosemary’s Baby which will be haunting 4K for the first time this September.

The news comes from Dawn of the Disc’s Twitter page. The only thing horror fans know right now is Rosemary’s Baby is coming to 4K, it's unclear whether it will be done by Paramount directly or be a part of the fabled Criterion Collection. The film was released by the latter on Blu-ray in 2012, but that has been long out of print. Given that beautiful special edition release, it’s safe to assume that the 4K would be done by Criterion at some point. The label does give a lot of love to horror as they released Night of the Living Dead on 4K last year and an underrated modern gem like La Llorona earlier this year on Blu-ray.

What’s Rosemary’s Baby About?

Based on the 1967 book of the same name by Ira Levin, the Roman Polanski-directed film follows a young couple, Rosemary and Guy, as they move into a New York City apartment. Guy’s trying to pursue a career in acting while Rosemary’s trying to conceive a child. However, once Rosemary does become pregnant the strange occurrences surrounding her start to become the mother-to-be’s dreadful reality. As she gets consumed by paranoia, the dark history of her building, and her unsettlingly sweet neighbors, Rosemary’s baby may be in grave danger.

The Complicated Legacy of Rosemary’s Baby

It’s hard to talk about Rosemary’s Baby for two main reasons. The first reason has to do with the controversy surrounding Polanski himself who plead guilty to raping a minor to only then flee the country for Europe before his sentence in 1978. He’s still a fugitive to this day.

That very disturbing fact aside, it’s also hard not to discuss this film without spoiling the ending. When Rosemary’s Baby was released in 1968 it was at the very start of the satanic panic era debuting a whole five years before The Exorcist would blow the door open for the horror genre. However, even to this day, Rosemary remains one of the scariest films of all time. Whether it’s the film’s extremely thick atmosphere, Mia Farrow’s brilliantly chilling performance, or the shocking twist ending, Rosemary’s Baby will traumatize even the most well-versed horror fan.

The dark themes of motherhood, the New York setting, and overall paranoia only further add to the ghastly layer of unbearable dread this revolutionary nightmare has. It’s a film that everyone, genre fan or not, must experience at least once in their lives. There have been many films since that have tried to replicate Rosemary’s power, but few have come close to the uniquely twisted terror of this 60s masterpiece. It will have you sleeping with the lights on trusting no one for a very long time.

When Will Rosemary’s Baby Be Available in 4K?

The tentative release date for Rosemary’s Baby on 4K Blu-ray is September 6, 2023. That’s just in time to petrify your spooky Halloween season. You can also stream the film on Pluto TV. The trailer for Rosemary’s Baby can be viewed down below.