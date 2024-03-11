The Big Picture Horror movies and documentaries about cults fascinate audiences by provoking questions about human nature and the dangers of charismatic leaders.

Rosemary's Baby showcases the dangers of cults and the infiltration of minds by corrupting influences, leading to sinister outcomes.

The film's complex legacy is tainted by the involvement of an actual cult leader in its production, challenging its impact and historical significance.

As painful and disturbing as they can so often be, horror movies and documentaries about cults continue to fascinate audiences. The notion that people would somehow give up their individuality in order to join a fringe society that performs illicit, and often destructive rituals provokes deep questions about the inherent banality of human nature. While films about the subject may not be able to offer much solace to real cults’ survivors, they do have the power to educate audiences about the danger of following a charismatic leader who refuses to accept reality. The 1968 classic Rosemary’s Baby is often regarded as one of the greatest horror films of all-time, and explicitly deals with the dangers of cults. Although the film’s content is in of itself spooky, Rosemary’s Baby is even scarier because of an actual cult leader’s involvement in the film.

Rosemary's Baby A young couple trying for a baby moves into an aging, ornate apartment building on Central Park West, where they find themselves surrounded by peculiar neighbors. Release Date June 12, 1968 Director Roman Polanski Cast Mia Farrow , John Cassavetes , Ruth Gordon , Sidney Blackmer , Maurice Evans , Ralph Bellamy Runtime 137 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Ira Levin , Roman Polanski Production Company William Castle Productions

‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Shows the Dangers of Cults

Based on the highly acclaimed novel of the same name by Ira Levin, Rosemary’s Baby follows the young stage actor Guy Woodhouse (John Cassavettes) and his wife Rosemary (Mia Farrow) as they search for a new home in New York City. Given the tenacity of Guy’s profession, the couple is hoping to relocate quickly, so they can be settled and begin starting a family. Although it begins as a fairly straightforward relationship drama, Rosemary’s Baby hints at its dark ending in the opening moments. Rosemary and Guy are warned that Bramford, the large Renaissance Revival complex that they plan to inhabit, is haunted by the death of one of its previous tenants. It’s this eerie sense of dream that makes Rosemary’s Baby such a thought-provoking entry in the horror canon.

Shortly after Guy and Rosemary move into their new home, the couple share a series of unusual encounters with their new neighbors. The elderly inhabitants of the complex, Minnie (Ruth Gordon) and Roman Castevet (Sidney Blackmer), invite them over for frequent meetings, and are keen to hand over trinkets with a vaguely supernatural quality. Rosemary’s Baby shows how cults are able to inhabit the minds of intelligent people and get them to act against their better impulses. Although Guy seems to be quite genial in the early scenes, he begins to suffer severe side effects from the Castevet couple’s corrupting influence. After losing his ability to see and cutting his nails, Guy begins to sexually abuse Rosemary so that they can have a child. Rosemary’s fears of pregnancy are embodied by horrific dream sequences where she’s thwarted by a monstrous demon.

While the film serves as a critical reminder of believing women and respecting their agency, Rosemary’s Baby takes a Satanic slant through a shocking twist. After becoming pregnant, Rosemary begins to suspect ulterior motivations on the part of the Castevets, realizing that they are actually part of a malevolent cult that practices witchcraft. She becomes unable to trust her neighbors, as they are constantly trying to exploit her by affecting Guy’s behavior and turning him more violent. It becomes evident that the cult the Castevets belong to wants Rosemary to help spawn the antichrist. Her agency has been violated so that she can literally bear Satan’s child.

How Did a Cult Leader Get a Part in ‘Rosemary’s Baby?'

Image Via Paramount Pictures

The conclusion of Rosemary’s Baby is one of the scariest in horror film history, as Rosemary eventually does give birth to a monstrous entity that was conceived by Satan. Although it did eventually inspire a very odd sequel, Rosemary’s Baby creates pure horror through an ambiguous ending that questions whether Rosemary could ever truly care for a child that was conceived under such evil means. If that isn't terrifying enough, a real cult leader makes an appearance in the final sequence of Rosemary’s Baby. The guru known as Michel, born Jaime Gomez, makes an appearance as an unnamed Satanic worshiper that is in league with the Castevets.

Born to a wealthy family in Venezuela, Michel immigrated to the United States in the 1960s with hopes of becoming a Hollywood star. Although it was a dream he never saw realized, Michel uses his non-speaking role in Rosemary’s Baby as a “claim to fame” when growing his cult, as the film was heralded as an instant classic in the religious horror genre. In the 1980s, Michel created a spiritual group known as “Buddhafield” that practiced meditation techniques, engaged in outdoor expeditions, and believed in the transfer of energy through drug-induced sessions. Although their activities were at first merely idiosyncratic, many of Michel’s followers began to realize that their new leader had more malevolent intentions.

Many of Michel’s followers alleged that he sexually abused them, and used brainwashing techniques to keep them committed to his cause. Michel preyed on his gay followers’ fear of the AIDS crisis by suggesting that their lives would be in danger if they left the cult. Unlike the cult members in Rosemary’s Baby, Michel’s followers came to recognize their leader’s hypocrisy. Although he continued to deny any allegations of misconduct, Michel’s followers chose to willingly leave his cult after being barred from contacting outside sources.

‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Has a Complex Legacy

Close

Rosemary’s Baby was a highly influential film at the time of its release, becoming one of the few horror films to ever win an Academy Award. Although it's a film that still holds up to this day, Michel’s involvement with Rosemary’s Baby makes it challenging to assess its legacy. The knowledge that an actual cult leader who caused significant hardship for many of his followers was involved in the production itself makes it harder to invest in the fictional story.

Although Michel’s appearance in the film is brief enough that it can be ignored, Rosemary’s Baby has a checkered legacy due to its director. After achieving critical acclaim for both Rosemary’s Baby and his work on Chinatown, Roman Polanski was charged with assaulting a minor and remains a fugitive from U.S. justice. Condensing that the film itself deals with sexual trauma and women’s liberation, Polanski’s involvement makes Rosemary’s Baby a difficult film to view in complete isolation.

Rosemary’s Baby is streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+