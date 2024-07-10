The Big Picture Julia Garner stars in the upcoming prequel to Rosemary's Baby, Apartment 7A, rated R.

The film explores the mystery of the apartment before Rosemary moved in, set in 1965.

Director Natalie Erika James and the creative team promise a chilling and clever horror experience.

Anticipation runs high for Julia Garner starring Apartment 7A, which is a prequel to Rosemary’s Baby, slated to release this Halloween by Paramount+. While most details about the horror feature directed by Natalie Erika James are kept tightly under wraps, we finally know the rating for the film. The psychological thriller which explores the mystery surrounding the apartment before Rosemary moves in, is aptly rated R, Bloody Disgusting reports.

Roman Polanski’s cult classic feature saw Rosemary moving into a new apartment with her husband and becomes pregnant, but soon begins to suspect that her neighbors are members of a Satanic cult who are grooming her in order to use her baby. The upcoming feature takes us back in time to 1965 and follows a struggling young dancer (Garner), who suffers a devastating injury. Things take a turn when she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected older couple promises her a shot at fame.

Who is Behind ‘Apartment 7A?’

Image via Paramount+

James co-wrote the screen play with Christian White and Skylar James, who also wrote the story. The film promises to explore the story prior to Polanski’s horror classic, exploring what happened in the apartment before Rosemary moved in. “Apartment 7A is the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season,” Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+ previously shared his excitement. “Director Natalie Erika James and the prodigious creative team have crafted a chilling and clever new entry into the genre,” he further teased.

Along with Garner as Terry, the movie also cast Mayor of Kingstown alum Dianne Wiest as Margaux, Pirates of the Caribbean’s Kevin McNally as Roman Castevet, and Across the Universe star Jim Sturgess. Further rounding off the cast are Marli Siu, Rosy McEwen, Amy Leeson as Rosemary Woodhouse, and Scott Hume as Guy Woodhouse.

Apartment 7A is produced in collaboration with Paramount Pictures under the Platinum Dunes and Sunday Night Production banners while Vicki Dee Rock and Alexa Ginsburg serve as executive producers. Producers of the feature include John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller. With numerous talents behind the screen and power packed performers in front of the camera, the feature will be one which will keep you guessing and glued to your seats.

Currently, no release date has been announced for Apartment 7A, though it is expected to drop sometime this Fall. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.