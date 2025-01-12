While most horror fans would tell you that the ‘70s were the heyday for the genre, with titles like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Exorcist, and Halloween scaring their way onto screens and into our hearts, the ‘60s weren’t too shabby either. It’s the decade that gave us favorites like Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, and - just before his life was flipped on its head the following year - 1968 saw Roman Polanski deliver the bundle of joy known as Rosemary’s Baby. The movie is steeped in eerie visuals and an unsettling plotline that keeps audiences guessing, while Mia Farrow’s top-tier performance is the glue that holds it all together. Right now, audiences can head over to Paramount+ where the Certified Fresh 97% Rotten Tomatoes film is now streaming.

Eerie vibes pour from Rosemary’s Baby, which serves as Ira Levin’s 1967 novel of the same name. In it, audiences are introduced to Rosemary Woodhouse (Farrow), who, along with her new husband, Guy (John Cassavetes), has just moved into a unit in the charming Bramford building in Manhattan. An actor by trade, Guy is still struggling to get his career off the ground when the pair discovers that Rosemary is pregnant. While Guy is away at rehearsals and auditions, the couple’s neighbors, Minnie (Ruth Gordon) and Roman Castevet (Sidney Blackmer), take Rosemary under their wings and treat her like their own child. Day by day, Rosemary begins to question her sanity as her sleeping hours are filled with life-like nightmares that chill her to the bone. As her pregnancy approaches, her paranoia grows to a fever pitch, as she wonders if her husband and their elderly neighbors are up to something deeply sinister.

The Legacy of 'Rosemary's Baby'

These days, we’re lucky to be inundated with horror movies that explore trauma, like The Babadook and Hereditary, but Rosemary’s Baby was one of the very first to really dig into the idea of a “deranged” woman. At every turn, Rosemary experiences gaslighting from her neighbors and her husband, until she’s psychologically pushed to the edge. Polanski’s quintessential horror flick has undoubtedly inspired a generation of filmmakers and even recently spawned a prequel film. Titled Apartment 7A, the Julia Garner-led movie flips back the pages on what happened to the young woman who lived in the unit before the Woodhouse’s - a character who audiences meet in Rosemary’s Baby.

Your changes have been saved Rosemary's Baby A young couple trying for a baby moves into an aging, ornate apartment building on Central Park West, where they find themselves surrounded by peculiar neighbors. Release Date June 12, 1968 Director Roman Polanski Cast Ralph Bellamy , Mia Farrow , Sidney Blackmer , Ruth Gordon , John Cassavetes Runtime 137 minutes Writers Roman Polanski

