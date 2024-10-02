We feel very lucky to be alive during the time of Longlegs, I Saw the TV Glow, and the Scream and X franchises, but there’s something almost mythical about horror movies from the ‘60s and ‘70s. They just hit differently. Right now, one of the best is climbing the charts on Paramount+ as, according to FlixPatrol, Roman Polanski’s 96% critically approved Rotten Tomatoes flick, Rosemary’s Baby, is second place on the streamer’s Top 10. The movie undoubtedly got a little boost of intrigue from the recent release of the Julia Garner-led prequel film, Apartment 7A, but, if it isn’t already, the original should be in your Halloween queue.

Starring Mia Farrow in the titular role, Rosemary’s Baby follows a young couple, Rosemary (Farrow) and Guy Woodhouse (John Cassavetes), who have just moved into the Bramford, a lavish apartment building in Manhattan. Upon arrival, they meet an older couple, Minnie (Ruth Gordon) and Roman Castevet (Sidney Blackmer), who take them under their wing, especially when they learn that Rosemary is pregnant. After being down on his luck as an actor, Guy begins to be cast in bigger and better parts, leaving Rosemary alone more often than not. After a bizarre string of dreams and strange occurrences with the Castevets, Rosemary begins to believe that the couple have nefarious plans for her and her unborn child and are part of a Satanic cult.

Judging by the pushback that William Friedkin’s The Exorcist faced just a few years later in 1973, it would be easy to imagine that Rosemary’s Baby hit the same road bumps considering its ties to Satanism. However, that couldn’t be farther from the truth as the movie was not only a financial success, earning more than $33 million at the box office, but was also a favorite on the awards circuit. While The Exorcist will go down in history as the first horror feature to be nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Film, Rosemary’s Baby’s Gordon took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, while Polanski was up for Best Adapted Screenplay. The movie also earned four Golden Globe nods, with Gordon again nabbing the trophy for Best Supporting Actress.

How Does ‘Apartment 7A’ Fit Into the Picture?

So you’ve headed over to Paramount+ and want to watch the prequel before the original. But, how does it all fit together? Apartment 7A is set just a few years before the events of Rosemary’s Baby and follows Terry Gionoffrio (Garner), an aspiring dancer who takes out a room in the Bramford. Her new neighbors are, of course, Minnie (Dianne Wiest) and Roman Castevet (Kevin McNally), who have much more sinister intentions than what they present to the young woman. And, if the name Terry Gionoffrio sounds familiar, that’s because we eventually meet her in Rosemary’s Baby.

You can head over to Paramount+ now to stream both Apartment 7A and Rosemary’s Baby.

Rosemary's Baby A young couple trying for a baby moves into an aging, ornate apartment building on Central Park West, where they find themselves surrounded by peculiar neighbors. Release Date June 12, 1968 Director Roman Polanski Cast Mia Farrow , John Cassavetes , Ruth Gordon , Sidney Blackmer , Maurice Evans , Ralph Bellamy Runtime 137 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Ira Levin , Roman Polanski Tagline Pray for Rosemary's Baby Production Company William Castle Productions Expand

