Although he got his start as an actor in Big Daddy and The Larry Sanders Show, Jon Stewart has become a permanent fixture of both the entertainment industry and political landscape through his work on The Daily Show. Existing within a strange space where his material could be both humorous and insightful, Stewart was known for lampooning those on both sides of the political aisle, and poking fun at the inherent ridiculousness within the way that modern politics are conducted. Stewart’s honesty made him a voice that more viewers were willing to listen to than traditional outlets, which made The Daily Show even more valuable as American politics grew more divisive in the mid-2010s. However, Stewart briefly stepped away from The Daily Show at the height of its prominence to direct his first feature, Rosewater.

As abrupt as Stewart’s decision at the time that he made a formal announcement that he would be temporarily stepping away from his Comedy Central gig, it made sense considering the personal connection that he had to the events he was covering. In 2009, the journalist Maziar Bahari was arrested in Iran whilst covering the country’s Presidential election and the subsequent backlash from protestors. Although violence against journalists wasn’t exactly an anomaly in a divisive international conflict, Bahari was detained by the Iranian regime for an interview he conducted with The Daily Show in which he claimed to be a spy. Stewart felt that it was his responsibility to tell Bahari’s story, showing how his perseverance served as an inspiration in an era where reporters are under fire.

What Is ‘Rosewater’ About?

Rosewater serves as an adaptation of Bahari’s memoir Then They Came For Me, which details the events leading up to his 2009 imprisonment. Gael García Bernal stars as Bahari, who is sent on a photojournalism assignment in Iran, only to discover that the news of protests in the country have been severely underreported. While Bahari is told that documenting what he saw will put him in danger, he chooses to use his camera and resources to spread the word about the historical nature of the revolution. Unfortunately, this attracts the attention of the Iranian state, who accuse Bahari of spycraft. For over 100 days, Bahari is interrogated by a state guard known only as “Rosewater” (Kim Bodnia), who is determined to see him admit to being part of a grand conspiracy linked to upsetting the state’s democratic process.

Rosewater is an extraordinarily well-developed first feature because Stewart knows what his limitations are. It would be strange to see someone as media-savvy as Stewart attempt to make a film about something he knows little about. Although he’s received his fair share of criticism over the years for cherry-picking what issues he chooses to cover on The Daily Show, Stewart is undeniably well-versed in the nature of international politics, and more critically, the way that the truth is perceived. Rosewater is a relatively contained, isolated film that barely strays outside the confinement of Bahari’s holding cell. While this sort of isolation would generally be seen as an impediment, it allows Stewart to examine how Bahari’s strong ethics were maintained when his life was in imminent danger and his mental health was depleting because of the barriers in communication.

'Rosewater' Reflects Jon Stewart’s Values

Image via Open Road Films

Rosewater examines the inherent ridiculousness of the situation that unfolded, as the initial interview with The Daily Show that got Bahari imprisoned was obviously a work of satire that any reasonable person would realize was intended to be played for laughs. Yet this miscommunication is what Stewart uses to examine the profound differences between the two different cultures. While the ability to laugh at one’s self is something that Stewart has always taken for granted, that’s not a right that is guaranteed in nations where the media is controlled by a governmental regime. The fact that Bahari’s satire stepped into actual criticism made it even more powerful, as, like Stewart, he was able to make salient points whilst leaving his viewers in stitches. It’s not hard to see that Stewart saw a lot of himself in Bahari, but there’s never the sense that he is trying to insert himself into a real story. What happened to Bahari was larger than The Daily Show or even Stewart, as it brought to life how the press was perceived by those who recognized the power that they had.

Stewart crafted a directorial debut that was both very funny and quite inspirational. Bernal has always been an actor whose charisma can help alleviate the inherently depressing nature of the films he appears in, as evidenced by his great work in Bad Education and The Motorcycle Diaries, among others. In Rosewater, he shows how Bahari uses humor as a coping mechanism as he tries to keep his spirits up while living behind bars. While Stewart succeeds in showing how oppressive his treatment was thanks to a particularly terrifying performance from Bodnia, it also leaves room for the cheeky humor that those who loved The Daily Show would appreciate. Stewart may have felt like it was his responsibility to tell this story given the way that his show was involved in Bahari’s initial confinement, and it was clear that framing Bahari as an inspirational hero in a dramatized setting would help spread the story in a way that just another The Daily Show segment simply would not.

‘Rosewater’ Caused a Late Night Shake Up

Image via Comedy Central

Stewart’s decision to temporarily leave The Daily Show led to a shakeup in the late-night hosting wars, as John Oliver stepped in to serve as his replacement during the production of Rosewater. Oliver’s performance was so well-received that he ended up landing a gig at HBO on Last Week Tonight shortly after Stewart returned. Although Oliver continues to be active, Stewart once again announced his retirement from The Daily Show and was replaced by Trevor Noah in 2015. Although in his absence, Stewart directed another feature film with Irresistible and worked on a project at Apple TV+, he now has returned to The Daily Show as a part-time host through 2025.

Rosewater is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Watch on Amazon