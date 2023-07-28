The Big Picture Director Richard Bakewell's upcoming film, Roswell Delirium, combines sci-fi and nostalgia, drawing inspiration from Stranger Things and '80s storytelling.

The movie explores themes of mental illness, abuse, bullying, and psychological trauma in the aftermath of a Soviet nuclear attack.

Roswell Delirium takes a unique approach by portraying aliens as peaceful beings and focuses on the town's belief that Spacerock, an area where Area 51 once stood, is a safe haven for their recovery.

Sci-fi movies about a galaxy and a world beyond our own have always fascinated audiences. This is precisely what director Richard Bakewell knew to be true when he set out to make his upcoming feature-length film, Roswell Delirium. Centered in an alternate 1980s United States in which the country finds itself bombarded by nuclear attacks, the exclusive-to-Collider trailer picks up with the survivors of the fallout trudging forward to survival. It’s here that we meet the story’s main character, Mayday (Kylee Levien), a young girl using her collection of ham radios to make contact with her father who’s away on a space mission. What she finds instead is a call coming from extraterrestrial lifeforms that lead her on a harrowing journey to a town called Spacerock - the mysterious plot of land where Area 51 once stood.

During a quick interview that Collider’s Maggie Boccella had with him over email, Bakewell explained that while, on the outside, Roswell Delirium appears to be your run-of-the-mill alien feature, it’s anything but, with plenty of “layers” to flesh out the story. Playing into the ultra-popular line of storytelling that has made Stranger Things such a hit, the filmmaker promises plenty of “nostalgia… and Easter Eggs” from its ‘80s roots. Much like other directors including Ari Aster, who tie in a bit of family trauma with their productions, Bakewell says,

“The film deals with mental illness, abuse, bullying, and psychological trauma, and it is truly a film made for adults and teens. The movie tells the story of a mother and her daughter who survive a Soviet nuclear attack. They and the rest of the town try to move on with their lives and go back to some form of normal, but unbeknownst to them they’re all suffering from radiation poisoning.”

He also explains that unlike other classic extraterrestrial tales, like Independence Day and Mars Attacks!, Roswell Delirium sees the aliens as “not monsters or killers,” but rather “the lifeline for survival.” The people are specifically tied to the area known as “Spacerock” because they believe that this land which once held Area 51 will be a safe haven for their loved ones where the aliens can help them recuperate.

Working With Icons

Along with taking place in the ‘80s, Roswell Delirium sees a cast pulled together from classic features of yesteryear with Reginald VelJohnson (Family Matters), Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club), Sam J. Jones (Flash Gordon), Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), and Lisa Whelchel (The Facts of Life) all starring in the film. Recalling his time on the set with each of these legends, Bakewell says that Jones was “always making jokes,” while Wallace gave “an emotional performance, even when she’s not on camera she will give it her all, she’s that giving of an actor, and a human being.” Referring to Whelchel as “a delight,” he described the actress as “focused” and prepared to make the scene work at all costs. An “unforgettable experience,” he says that teaming up with Hall was a dream come true having been a fan of the star’s since his early days in the biz.

Finally, Bakewell opened up about his experience working as a cinematographer on productions like Wahl Street, Beat Shazam, and Mission Unstoppable with Miranda Cosgrove, describing it as “a trade to fall back on” after coming out of film school.

“As a cinematographer, you get to work with lots of directors, and if they’re any good, you steal a couple of gems from them here and there. What I have learned over time is to listen to your actors and give them the pace they need… by the third take, I’ve completely earned their trust.”

The Real Spacerock

While it may look like a CGI creation, the film’s alien-meeting place is actually a real rock formation in New Mexico called Shiprock. Located in the Navajo Nation, the rock plays a big role in the Indigenous people’s religion, traditions, and stories. Jutting over 1,500 feet above the desert floor, those driving through the Four Corners region can spot it for miles before arriving at the dusty dirt road that leads to its base. While Roswell Delirium puts Area 51, Roswell, and Shiprock/Spacerock all in the same place, Roswell is in southern New Mexico with Shiprock in the North Western corner of the state, and Area 51 in Groom Lake, Nevada.

Check out the trailer for Roswell Delirium below and see your favorite ‘80s stars come together for an out-of-this-world event when the film arrives later this year.