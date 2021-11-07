The show's original cast member appeared in the final minutes of the Season 3 finale, leaving many fans wondering what will happen next

Roswell, New Mexico gave longtime fans a surprising treat during the finale of its third season when original series cast member, Shiri Appleby, made an appearance in the final few minutes. And in even more exciting news for veteran watchers, it sounds like Appleby may be at the very least a semi-regular guest star for Season 4 of The CW show, according to Deadline.

The final moments of Season 3 go like this: A mysterious woman (possibly an alien) is wandering the streets naked when she meets a friendly woman who covers her in a blanket and tells her that she will take her to meet a friend that is always talking about “the sky people” when she’s had a bit too much to drink, believing that the nude woman is possibly one of these strange beings that her friend is always going on about.

When they reach the friend, or Allie as we know her now, the kind stranger shows Allie the nude woman’s tattoo and shares with her that the woman has been repeating the name Liz Ortecho over and over. Allie says that she knows Liz as she was one of her students. In the final moments of Season 3, viewers see Allie come out of the darkness and ask the naked woman how she knows Liz Ortecho, revealing to the audience that Allie is portrayed by Appleby.

Image via The WB

RELATED: 'Superman and Lois': What We Need from Lucy Lane's Season 2 Visit to Smallville

Fans felt a range of emotions after the finale as they were a mix of enthusiastic, shocked, and upset that they would need to wait until Season 4 for answers surrounding the original cast member’s bizarre return to the show. No one saw it coming, especially because in the original series, Roswell on The WB, Appleby played a character named Liz.

Prior to this on-camera appearance, Appleby has directed two episodes of Roswell, New Mexico. The first being: “Songs About Texas” in Season 1 and the other being: “What If God Was One of Us?” in Season 2.

We now know that Appleby will be returning for at least two episodes in Season 4, beginning with #409. Beyond that, we will be left waiting. The show’s executive producer, Chris Hollier, is keeping his secrets to himself. When asked about Appleby’s character, what it might mean for the show’s storyline, or what we know about the naked woman that was brought to her, Hollier wouldn’t give any direct answers.

It does seem that Appleby’s time on the show will reveal at least some of the questions stirred up by her Season 3 finale cameo. Of the naked woman possibly being an extraterrestrial, Hollier told TVLine, “That’s definitely what it presents like. You can never trust what your first image is, but I look forward to people speculating for a couple of months.”

By the sounds of it, fans will just need to wait patiently and come up with their own theories on how Appleby’s character and the naked woman searching for Liz Ortecho will shape what happens next on Roswell, New Mexico.

'Eternals': Okay, But It's Still Pretty Wild They Didn't Help Out With Thanos And/or any of the other supervillain threats and global catastrophes of the last 7,000 years.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email