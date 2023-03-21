This year, the iconic film and television review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes turns 25 and to celebrate, the site is letting fans in on the fun with its RT25 event. Throughout 2023, Rotten Tomatoes will reflect on the "Fresh-est" content from throughout its history, giving access to new exclusive interviews, features, and much more from stars, filmmakers, critics, and more involved in making and reviewing said fresh media. To kick things off, Cryptozoic collaborated with the site to create a fast-paced card-based party game that will test the knowledge of any movie buff out there, and it's available now.

Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game invites up to 20 players to rank some of the most iconic, beloved, and potentially divisive films of all time by what they believe their score is on the Tomatometer. Players are given three cards to start with each featuring a major movie like Raiders of the Lost Ark or Skyfall that they will rank from highest to lowest score. From there, players will keep drawing cards for opponents to their right in order to quiz them on where the film falls in their lineup of films according to its Tomatometer score. There are also wild cards that add a little chaos by asking all players to test their knowledge of titles, release years, and other trivia related to the film they're given. In total, the set contains 350 different movie cards and 35 wild cards with unique questions for film fans.

The game is being touted as a natural continuation and celebration of Rotten Tomatoes' growth over the last 25 years by the site's Vice President Julio De Oliveira and Cryptozoic co-founder Cory Jones. "Over the past 25 years, Rotten Tomatoes has grown and solidified its place as the go-to resource for entertainment fans and critics alike," De Oliveira said. "We are thrilled to offer our movie fans this lively one-of-kind game with Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game, allowing them to celebrate and take part in this monumental anniversary." Jones expressed his enthusiasm for fans at home to flex their cinephile muscles, adding, "Our team is thrilled to partner with Rotten Tomatoes during this milestone anniversary to bring entertainment fans Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game. We look forward to seeing pop culture fans test their cinematic knowledge, while immersing themselves in this original party game."

The game is one of many ways the review site is giving back to the fans. Banking on the popularity of bite-sized daily games like Wordle, Rotten Tomatoes also launched Daily Tomato, a web-based game all about guessing a movie based on the Tomatometer score, reviews, and other basic information. The site has planned content for each month starting with the "Biggest and Best Movies & TV of the Last 25 Years" list walking through the titanic films and television shows of the past 25 years. Following that will be the aforementioned interviews and other content including listicles going over some of the top-rated properties in specific genres like comedy, horror, sci-fi, and more.

Rotten Tomatoes Has Been a Key Site for Media Recommendations for 25 Years

For 25 years, Rotten Tomatoes has made it easy for users to find some of the best films, television, and streaming shows at a glance including both scores based on critic and audience reviews as well as excerpts from the reviews themselves. While not a perfect formula, it's helpful in getting an idea of what the consensus is on certain projects and where they rank relative to similar shows. The scores can be used for everything from ranking Wes Craven's non-Scream films to the best Netflix miniseries or even all the Muppets movies. RT25 aims to get everyone involved and celebrate films and television with the company that made finding new things to watch a cinch.

Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game is available now through Cryptozoic, Amazon, and the Rotten Tomatoes site. Keep an eye on the RT25 hub for more as the site announces more social media activations, trivia, giveaways, brackets, and more for fans to take part in, including the chance to help crown the fan-favorite film released since 1998.

Check out images of the card game below. Rotten Tomatoes also released a gameplay video which can be seen on their website.