The Big Picture The new action comedy film Freelance has received a 0% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, joining a list of other poorly rated movies.

Reviewers criticize the film for having a terrible script, lack of jokes, and unexciting action scenes, making it a low-quality production.

Despite its negative reception, Freelance is currently playing in theaters for those curious enough to experience this apparent stinker.

Well, that's not a great way to launch your latest movie. The new action comedy, Freelance, has debuted with the joint-lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of all time, with a 0% positive rating following its release. The movie, which stars Alison Brie and John Cena, centers around Brie's character, who embarks on a journey to South America for an interview with the authoritarian leader, President Venegas, portrayed by Juan Pablo Raba.

Cena's character is recruited to accompany her on this perilous mission. However, when a military coup erupts, the three of them must unite to ensure their survival, leading to a significant clash of cultures that demands the utilisation of their individual skills to make it through the ordeal and emerge alive. Thankfully for Cena, while the film may be terrible, at least you can't see him.

Other films fortunate enough to receive a 0% rating from Rotten Tomatoes include the likes Gotti, Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever and Jaws: The Revenge — on which Michael Caine once famously commented that he had "never seen the film but by all accounts it is terrible. However I have seen the house that it built, and it is terrific."

Image via Relativity Media

In his review of the film, Collider's Ross Bonaime labelled the film "abysmal", adding that Cena and Brie deserved better from a terrible script and its lack of jokes. Bonaime also noted that the movie's end-credits bloopers were the funniest aspect of the film.

From Pierre Morel, director of Taken, From Paris with Love, and the truly atrocious Peppermint, Freelance continues his trend of bland, unremarkable action films. Freelance looks cheaply made, and while this film puts Cena, Brie, and Raba in a chase for their lives across Paldonia, this always looks as though it was filmed on backlots and green screens. The action is never exciting, the jokes never land, and the pacing is all over the place. Freelance takes an absurd amount of time to get going, as it slogs through Cena’s Mason whining about where his life is at before we ever get lost in Paldonia. Morel never makes any attempt to turn this into the grand adventure that it seemingly wants to be.

Where Can I Watch 'Freelance'?

Freelance is currently showing in theatres should curiosity get the better of you and you still want to see what does sound like a real stinker. You can use the links below to find showtimes for Freelance at a theater near you.