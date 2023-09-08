There has always been criticism of Rotten Tomatoes. The site has cast such a wide shadow over film discourse for so long that it feels like the shortcomings of this review aggregate website are almost as enduring as anything else related to this online destination. Why wouldn’t there be gripes over this website? Rotten Tomatoes functions on a binary system putting every motion picture into either “fresh” or “rotten” categories while minimizing the presence of actual critics who’re writing nuanced pieces about individual films. Complex works of art that take years to produce are boiled down to not just a blurb, but a splat or a piece of fruit. No wonder people have, for years, offered up a wide range of critiques over how Rotten Tomatoes is impacting the world of film criticism.

Still, even with all the endless criticisms about Rotten Tomatoes and its impact on movie discourse, a recent controversy has opened up the floodgates for criticism over this website. On September 6, 2023, Vulture ran a piece from writer Lane Brown titled "The Decomposition of Rotten Tomatoes," which detailed how the site was making room for publicity companies to basically buy up positive reviews from critics. It was a devastating piece reflecting that something was rotten in the state of Denmark when it came to Rotten Tomatoes… but then again, it's not like this is the most surprising development in the world. Rotten Tomatoes has always been building to something like this; the structure of the site and its overwhelming presence in how the general public processes cinema made it inevitable.

What Is the Latest Rotten Tomatoes Controversy?

The Vulture piece about Rotten Tomatoes heavily revolves around the actions of PR company Bunker 15, which, in 2018, engaged in the practice of paying little-known yet Rotten Tomatoes-approved writers $50+ to cover individual titles. This process was apparently applied to the Daisy Ridley indie film Ophelia, with a Bunker 15 employee emailing one critic to note that "a very cool thing to do" would be for writers to put negative reviews of certain titles on websites Rotten Tomatoes doesn't track. As more reviews began to trickle in, Ophelia’s Rotten Tomatoes score slipped into the territory of “fresh,” with Brown drawing a correlation between that event and IFC Films subsequently picking up Ophelia for domestic distribution.

This Vulture essay goes on to quote various insiders in the movie business about just how important working with Rotten Tomatoes has become in their day-to-day jobs. The site's metrics have even influenced the way studios green light movies while major companies have often selectively screened their titles in advance to certain potentially more receptive crowds to ensure an early noteworthy Rotten Tomatoes score. The old Hollywood way of screening films relentlessly to get word-of-mouth and basic visibility up for any new title has largely withered away thanks to concerns over how that practice can impact an individual movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score. In the process, many big superhero movies or similar tentpoles get to have initially promising Rotten Tomatoes ratings, but the credibility of the site gets further and further strained.

"The Decomposition of Rotten Tomatoes" is a fascinating piece of writing reflecting the problems with Rotten Tomatoes as a website, but also how it’s one piece of a larger corrupt puzzle. Rotten Tomatoes (which is owned by both NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery, two companies with major movie studios to handle) has given tools to people who’ve always tried to game the system of film criticism. This Bunker 15 phenomenon or obsession with early “fresh” scores doesn’t indicate that the film criticism system is “broken”… it’s performing as studios and other powerful figures in the entertainment industry always wished it would.

This Rotten Tomatoes Controversy Is Part of a Larger Trend

In 2001, controversy exploded over Sony/Columbia Pictures using a fake critic by the name of David Manning to provide "positive" reviews for the studio’s recent titles, such as Hollow Man and The Animal. At the same time, Sony was also revealed to be using studio employees as fake “real moviegoers” waxing poetic on the joys of The Patriot. There wasn't much in the way of consequences to this phenomenon, though Sony did eventually have to pony up $1.5 million to “deceived moviegoers” as punishment for their actions. Considering Sony made a profit of $71.1 million from its video games division alone in just its third quarter of that same year, a $1.5 million fee was nothing for this film company.

In April 2006, Jim Hill of JimHillMedia dedicated an entire piece on Jim Svejda, a radio-based film critic that Hill accused of pumping up reviews for Disney movies with bombastic praise-packed quotes tailor-made for a DVD cover. This included features like The Wild, which was otherwise not screened for critics. Hill noted that Svejda and folks like him were common on the internet and in other forms of media, much to the chagrin of other figures in the world of film criticism. Four years before Jim Hill's piece, Stephen Metcalf of Slate talked up about the dangers of then-modern internet film criticism, namely the oversized influence of film critic Harry Knowles. Not only did this piece bring up how cozy Knowles was with major movie studios, but it also critiqued his relentless emphasis on highlighting franchise fare and writing pieces that sounded more like press releases than anything else. Knowles had a lot of sway over the internet and even sectors of the film industry… and that wasn’t necessarily a good thing.

These blasts from the past are necessary to note both that studios have resorted to trickery in the past when it comes to bolstering the reputation of certain titles and that problems with internet-based film criticism are nothing new. The dwindling down of corporations and movie studios controlling the media landscape, though, has exacerbated these problems. With so few options in the marketplace, Rotten Tomatoes is now looked at as a savior by studios and publicists alike to salvage a movie’s reputation. Even better, emphasizing a review aggregate site removes the human element from the equation.

This means studios don’t have to deal with toxic oversized personalities like Harry Knowles overshadowing their movies, but it also removes the human element that defines the best film criticism. The best film critics, from classic figures like Pauline Kael and Roger Ebert to modern-day greats like Siddhant Adlakha and Angelica Jade Bastién, imbue their writing with specific personalities you couldn’t get anywhere else. You’re not just reading their pieces for a quote tailor-made for a DVD cover or to find out if something’s “fresh.” You’re delving into their words because their writing style is just so compelling and through their mastery of words and clear passion for cinema, they can open up new ways of seeing a piece of art. That’s the core of film criticism…not to be “better than normal people” or “hate every movie” or any of that nonsense. Film criticism is born from a love of movies, even when you’re writing nothing but negative things about an individual film. The detached nature of Rotten Tomatoes and the exploitation of this aggregate site forget those human elements that define this art form.

Modern Rotten Tomatoes Woes Overshadow Modern Joys

"The Decomposition of Rotten Tomatoes" references a quote from Quentin Tarantino in which he mentions that he has no clue about what good film critics are even out there anymore. The saddest part of the state of online film discourse is such bright exciting voices are very much still out there. Individuals like Rendy Jones or Zoë Rose Bryant are fresher faces in the field of film criticism that offer insightful glimpses into movies of all shapes and sizes. The works of these and other standout modern film critics offer hope for the future of a medium that can live up to great movie-based outlets and publications of years past like The Dissolve.

Unfortunately, the dominance of Rotten Tomatoes and the ubiquity of studios and publicists exploiting this site cast a grim shadow over the landscape of modern film criticism. This newest controversy involving Bunker 15 is detestable, but it’s also only the most recent and visible instance of a troubling phenomenon. The very nature of Rotten Tomatoes is to replace human faces and detailed breakdowns of individual motion pictures with just quantifiable numbers, in essence trying to reduce films to just mathematics. But can the works of Djibril Diop Mambéty or David Lynch be properly broken down into calculus or "fresh" status? A binary approach to cinema is reductive to art and critics alike, the latter of which deserves a much more freeing environment to break down individual features.

There has always been criticism of Rotten Tomatoes. Sometimes it’s over something silly, like wondering how Mr. Peabody & Sherman could get a higher RT score than The Wolf of Wall Street, and other times it’s been more serious charges over the site offering ways to further the kind of corruption seen in the days of “David Manning” and Harry Knowles reigning supreme over all online movie chatter. Given the ongoing trajectory of online writing towards A.I. "content," it’s doubtful these problems, which seek to undermine the human soul of film criticism and cinema, will be going away anytime soon. These new flaws with Rotten Tomatoes are nothing new. Unfortunately, they’ll also likely transform into a preamble for further denigration of film criticism in the future.