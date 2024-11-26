While Marvel Studios has only been releasing TV shows for the last few years, beginning with WandaVision premiering on Disney+ at the start of 2021, the studio has still had its hand in multiple TV projects dating back well into the 2010s. Working on that many projects for that long will ultimately lead to some hits and some misses, and new information has finally revealed which project has claimed the title of the lowest-rated Marvel TV show ever. Unshockingly to most who have seen it, Inhumans has officially been named the worst Marvel TV show of all time, flanked closely by Secret Invasion. Inhumans has an almost unbelievably low rating of 11% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 42% score from audiences, with Secret Invasion earning scores of 52% from critics and 48% from general audiences on the aggregate site.

One of Marvel’s Netflix installments, Iron Fist, has claimed the title as the third-lowest-rated TV project, earning a 37% score from critics but a 66% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Secret Invasion’s score is saved mostly by its first two episodes, which premiered to solid reviews and even drew comparisons to The Winter Soldier. However, the show took a turn for the worst as it progressed and ultimately finished as the most maligned MCU project ever, with its finale scoring a laughably low 7%. The only saving grace for Inhumans was Anson Mount’s Black Bolt, who was well-regarded as a bright spot in the critically panned series, and even reprised his role in the 2022 tentpole, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, before being killed by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen).

What Are the Highest-Rated Marvel TV Projects?

The highest-rated Marvel TV project is X-Men ‘97, which premiered earlier this year and earned nearly perfect scores of 99% from critics and 92% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Flanking the X-Men animated series in the #2 spot is Ms. Marvel, the MCU debut for the beloved Iman Vellani, which scored 98% from critics but a slightly lower 80% rating from audiences on the aggregate site. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has come to rest in the #3 spot, with WandaVision and Daredevil following closely behind.

Inhumans has officially been scored the lowest-rated Marvel TV project ever, with Secret Invasion in second. Both projects are available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

