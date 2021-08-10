Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho have been cast as the leads in Hulu's upcoming queer romance teen movie. The untitled film will be directed by Sammi Cohen and will be produced by comedy legends Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph.

The two actresses will star as high schoolers who fall in love after meeting on the track team. Blanchard as been cast as Paige, an aspiring artist who is forced to join the track team. The team is captained by her longtime crush, but she unexpectedly falls for one of her teammates. Cravalho has been cast as AJ, a track star who struggles to break out of her twin sister's shadow.

Blanchard is a rising up-and-coming actor, who has had turns on The Goldbergs and Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time. She is probably best known for her role as Riley Matthews in Disney's spin-off Girl Meets World. The spin-off follows Boy Meets World characters Cory and Topanga, as they move to New York City with their daughter Riley.

Blanchard can also been seen on TNT's Snowpiercer as Alexandra Cavill, the daughter of Jennifer Connelly's Melanie. While she had a recurring role in Season 1, she was bumped up to series regular in Season 2 and will appear in the next two seasons (as it was just renewed for a fourth season).

Cravalho is best known for her titular role in Disney's Moana, in which she performed the hit song "How Far I'll Go" at the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony. Showing off her vocal talents, Cravalho played another Disney princess in ABC's live production of The Little Mermaid. She can be seen next in Amazon's new series The Power. Based on the book of the same name by Naomi Alderman, it follows a group of teenage girls who develop a special power to electrocute people. Cravalho is also attached to star as the lead in the film adaptation of Spring Awakening, a role that Lea Michele originated on Broadway back in 2007. The hit musical is a coming-of-age story set in 19th-century Germany and follows a group of teens who discover their sexuality, and must contend with their village's strict rules around it.

Hulu's teen romance film is still untitled, and has not yet begun filming. We'll keep you updated with future news.

