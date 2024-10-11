The Apprentice has become one of the year’s most buzzed-about titles, as any film about the origin of Donald Trump as a figure in American politics was bound to be controversial, particularly during an election year. The film has already generated controversy that nearly put its release in question, but it’s evident that director Ali Abassi wanted to put out the film before voting commenced in November. While there has been significant attention to Sebastian Stan’s extreme physical transformation into Trump, The Apprentice is also focused on the life and career of Roy Cohn, portrayed by Succession actor Jeremy Strong. The Apprentice is only focused on a segment of his life and dynamic with the future President of the United States, but the powerful HBO documentary Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn examines the controversial legacy of one of the most divisive figures in modern American politics.

Who Was Roy Cohn?

Cohn was a powerful American lawyer who essentially linked two different generations of the conservative movement in American history. At the height of the Cold War, Cohn became a close associate of Senator Joseph McCarthy, who held many Congressional hearings about the supposed rise of Communist sympathizers on the domestic front. Cohn was thrust into the national spotlight when he served as the prosecutor in the trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, two American citizens executed for allegedly trading state secrets to the Soviet Union. It was after McCarthy’s downfall that Cohn became a prominent figure in the New York legal scene, despite being disbarred from his practice by the courts. Although Cohn was a staunch supporter of conservative political movements, he was also a gay man, and died after contracting AIDS in 1986.

HBO’s documentary seeks to cut to the truth about Cohn, even though he is a figure that was widely discussed by the media. Most perceptions of Cohn are drawn from the performance by Al Pacino in the acclaimed HBO miniseries Angels in America, in which he plays a closeted gay lawyer who eventually dies of AIDS. Cohn has been reclaimed as a victim in some circles, yet seen as the epitome of evil in others. However, director Ivy Meeropol seeks to understand the truth about the man by assembling the story of his life using archive footage. Based on the manner in which interview segments of Cohn are presented and framed, it becomes clear that he was willing to lie to the public to save face and protect his image.

'Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn' Explores the Legacy of Its Victims

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn stands out amidst other documentaries about the man (including the excellent Where’s My Roy Cohn?) because of the perspective of its director; Meeropol is the granddaughter of the Rosenberg couple that Cohn had executed, and was clearly motivated to look at how a trial built on fear and slander resulted in her family being torn apart. Although there’s certainly an intent to examine how a charlatan like Cohn could have wielded his impact within a legal system built on corruption, Meeropol is also interested in examining the events in his childhood that led him to be so defiant. Groundbreaking evidence about the homophobia and abuse Cohn suffered at the hands of his mother paints a picture of a broken household and suggests he was driven to subvert authority in any field that he entered.

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn paints a picture of a man at odds with himself; despite the public proclamations that Cohn made about the importance of retaining the traditional family unit, the film delves into details about the queer community in New York City in the 1980s, and even features colorful commentary from the acclaimed arthouse filmmaker John Waters about the subject. Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn isn’t a film that claims to be objective, nor is it one that is likely to change anyone’s mind when it comes to their political affiliations. Nonetheless, it turns Cohn into a complex figure of nearly Shakespearean proportions, and is essential for anyone interested in learning about the man that taught Trump about “the art of the deal.”

