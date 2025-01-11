Roy Rogers, often referred to as the "King of the Cowboys," was one of the most popular Western stars of the 1940s and '50s. He was probably the most famous of the singing cowboys, earning legions of fans thanks to his blend of musical numbers, Western action, and impressive horsemanship. He and his trusty steed Trigger made for a dynamic duo, lending their talents to dozens of movies over the years.

Rogers had a straightforward and wholesome image, which was well-suited to what audiences wanted at the time. He tended to be the honorable hero standing up for nature and the oppressed. However, his later collaborations with director William Whitney got a little grittier, a little more complex. Obviously, most of Rogers's movies are pretty dated now, even the Whitney projects, but they remain a fun snapshot of a bygone cinematic era. Fans of the genre should find something to enjoy in them. With this in mind, here are the star's ten best Westerns, ranked.

10 'Sunset in El Dorado' (1945)

Directed by Frank McDonald

Image via Republic Pictures

Sunset in El Dorado alternates between two timelines: in the present, the young Lucille (Dale Evans) dreams about her grandmother's life, including her romance with a singing cowboy (Rogers). She has all kinds of adventures in the ghost town of El Dorado, involving baddies, passion, and gunfights aplenty. Rogers appears in both timelines, with the flashback sequences serving to shed light on the present-day tensions in El Dorado.

This all adds up to a modest but enjoyable movie. The pacing is uneven, and the dual narrative approach doesn't always work, though the charismatic performers go a long way toward compensating, including Margaret Dumont and Gabby Hayes in the supporting cast. Overall, Sunset in El Dorado is definitely dated, but a certain kind of nostalgic Western fan is sure to get a kick out of it. It breezes by at just 65 minutes long, jam-packed with action, vocal harmonies, and horses performing impressive tricks.

9 'Trail of Robin Hood' (1950)

Directed by William Witney