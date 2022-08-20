The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.

The technology used to fix the movie is an incredible new advance that allowed filmmakers to restore footage that was damaged during the initial shooting of the film. A fault in one of the cameras made it so some scenes had to be left out and now the AI technology has provided the advances that were needed to complete the project. The film is described as: "The story is about an NYPD cop (Scheider) who has spent decades haunted by the murder of his family during WWII. When he believes he has found the Nazi responsible, he enlists his estranged son to help him exact revenge."

The press release for the film is as follows:

"Excitement for movie lovers that started with news of the re-release of Steven Spielberg's epic JAWS in RealD 3D and IMAX, starring two-time Academy Award Nominee Roy Scheider (The French Connection, All That Jazz), is now bigger than ever. Global distributor MovieFarm announced today that Scheider's powerful final performance in the thriller Beautiful Blue Eyes will also be seen by audiences exclusively at 431 Regal theaters across the US, from September 9, with its world premiere at NYC's Regal Union Square on September 8."

The film was the last thing that Scheider did and three days before he passed away, he suggested changing the name to Beautiful Blue Eyes, and director Joshua Newton did so in Scheider's honor. The rest of the cast of the film includes Scott Cohen, Sarah Bolger, Helmet Berger, and Alexander Newton as a younger version of Scheider's character. Fans of Scheider's work can have a double feature of one of his most iconic roles alongside Beautiful Blue Eyes. At 431 Regal theaters across the United States, the film will be released with Jaws and fans can celebrate the work of Scheider as an actor this September. Critic Pete Hammond wrote the following about the film: "A beautifully made movie that will have audiences talking long afterward."

With a premiere in New York City on September 8, starting on September 9, fans can experience Scheider's final film in its completed form. Check out the IMAX trailer for Jaws down below.