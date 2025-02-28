While the ‘80s were full of movies that depicted hope for the future, others played into the fears of what could be coming ahead. Films such as Wargames and The Terminator examined the dangers of advancing technology and the threat they pose to average citizens. Similarly, John Badham’s 1983 action-thriller Blue Thunder was a metaphor for the American police state.

Blue Thunder remains an underrated gem of its day due to the combination of the decade’s gung-ho action genre and the essence of a ‘70s conspiracy thriller. According to the three-part documentary Ride With the Angels: Making Blue Thunder, which was featured in the 2006 DVD special edition, the film was originally conceived as a Taxi Driver-meets-Black Sunday character study of a troubled man using a hi-tech helicopter to terrorize Los Angeles. With Jaws star Roy Scheider in the lead, however, Blue Thunder would evolve into a timely thriller that made audiences terrified of choppers in the sky almost the same way as the shark movie did in scaring them from swimming in the water.

What Is 'Blue Thunder' About?