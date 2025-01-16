Though Roy Scheider might not be as much of a household name as other American actors who rose to prominence during the 1970s (like Al Pacino or Robert De Niro), he nevertheless deserves to be considered one of his generation’s greats. Most of his best films came out in the 1970s, though he continued to work beyond then, remaining active as an actor until 2008, when he passed away at the age of 75.

Scheider was particularly effective in gritty and intense thrillers, but by no means was limited to shining in such films. What follows is a rundown of his very best movies, starting with a handful that are a little overlooked, and ending with some all-time classics; indeed, it’s no exaggeration to say that Roy Scheider appeared in a few films that are considered among the best of all time.

10 '52 Pick-Up' (1986)

Directed by John Frankenheimer

Given that 52 Pick-Up is an adaptation of an Elmore Leonard story, you can rest assured that it’s at least going to be pretty good… and pretty good it is! Principally, it involves a wealthy man becoming the target of some blackmailers, and follows the drastic ways he attempts to track them down and not pay the money they're demanding, all the while keeping his secrets from being revealed.

It’s a film that gets pretty sleazy, gritty, and over-the-top (at least at a point), but anyone after something pulpy and violent will get that in spades here. 52 Pick-Up is also a good indication that Roy Scheider still had what it took to be a leading man after the 1970s were over, though most of his notable post-1980s roles were of the supporting/minor variety.

Directed by Peter Hyams

Was a sequel to 2001: A Space Odyssey necessary? Maybe not, but as long as one accepts that this one’s not going to be as good, there are indeed things to like about 2010: The Year We Make Contact. You lose Stanley Kubrick as director, sure, but Roy Scheider’s not the worst of substitutes, as far as trade-offs go, right?

The rest of the cast’s not bad, too, with John Lithgow and Helen Mirren being part of the supporting cast, and 2001: A Space Odyssey’s Keir Dullea and Douglas Rain (the latter as the voice of HAL 9000) returning, too. It’s a technically well-made science fiction movie and explores some interesting topics; certainly not essential, as mentioned before, but still better than you might expect a 2001: A Space Odyssey sequel to be.

8 'Naked Lunch' (1991)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Naked Lunch is one of the strangest films David Cronenberg has ever directed, and that’s saying something. It makes his body horror-focused stuff seem tame in comparison, because this is a more hallucinatory affair that’s kind of a crime film… well, it involves a murder, and then a surreal series of events following it that can’t really be explained. It’s pretty much impenetrable.

But perhaps impenetrable is just what an adaptation of a William S. Burroughs novel should be, though even then, Naked Lunch is really only a partial adaptation; probably saying it was somewhat inspired by the original text would be more accurate. For present purposes, it should be stated that, yes, Roy Scheider is in it, but explaining his character’s role within the “plot,” if it can be called a plot, is difficult. Watch this one if you want to feel baffled.

7 'The Rainmaker' (1997)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Like Roy Scheider, Francis Ford Coppola is best known for his 1970s work, though the pair ended up collaborating in the 1990s, with The Rainmaker. This is a legal thriller with an absolutely stacked cast that Roy Scheider is only a small part of, with the likes of Matt Damon, Claire Danes, Danny DeVito, Jon Voight, and Mickey Rourke also appearing here.

Narratively, The Rainmaker is about a very young attorney nobly taking on a case that’s way out of his league, the film thereby becoming both an underdog story and a courtroom drama at once, hitting all the expected beats along the way. It’s not the most remarkable film within any involved individual’s respective body of work, but it gets the job done and moves pretty well, considering its runtime exceeds two hours.

6 'Klute' (1971)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

Klute is a dark and morally complex film; the kind that seemed to thrive in the 1970s, at least in America. It was also one of the first big films Roy Scheider appeared in, playing Frank Ligourin, the former pimp of Jane Fonda’s character, Bree Daniels, with Donald Sutherland playing the film’s titular character, a detective named John Klute.

It’s all very carefully paced as far as thrillers go, but Klute thankfully never feels overly slow or anything. It’s got just the right amount of intrigue and quiet menace to stay interesting throughout, and all the key players here are perfectly cast (even if Scheider would later become better known for playing slightly more heroic characters… or at least individuals who could be considered anti-heroes).

5 'Sorcerer' (1977)

Directed by William Friedkin

Roy Scheider’s first collaboration with William Friedkin was the superior film (more on it in a bit), but the pair’s second, Sorcerer, was still pretty damn great. The movie has the same premise as The Wages of Fear, involving a perilous journey undertaken by a group of desperate men who are instructed to transport explosive material through exceedingly rough terrain.

Somehow, Sorcerer manages to be even darker – and arguably more intense – than The Wages of Fear, with some particularly stomach-churning sequences here proving very difficult to forget. If you don’t have a nail clipper on hand and need to get your nails down to a manageable length, Sorcerer might well help, because few films can be called nail-biters to quite the same extent as this one.