The Big Picture Royal Rules of Ohio gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of Ghanaian sisters navigating their royal responsibilities in the US.

The show explores the clash between Ghanian culture and American expectations, shedding light on the challenges they face.

Premiering on Freeform, the docuseries promises drama, family dynamics, and a unique look at the intersection of royalty and everyday life.

There is nothing Americans love more than hearing about royalty. The obsession with the British Royal family’s drama and relationships has been fairly consistent over many decades, but they are not the only royal family in existence. There are royal families scattered throughout the world, and that absolutely includes countries within the African continent. One of these countries is Ghana, located in West Africa, and their royals have planted roots in the United States.

Freeform is indulging in people's fascination with royalty by bringing a new unscripted offering to the table in their new series, Royal Rules of Ohio. Freeform states:

“Royal Rules of Ohio is a docuseries following three Ghanaian sisters as they navigate their twenties in Columbus, Ohio. The Agyekum sisters live a lavish life as the daughters of royal descendants of two of the most wealthy and powerful Ghanaian kingdoms. However, with that privilege comes great responsibility. Behind closed doors, viewers are given a glimpse into the double lives the sisters are living that could tarnish their family’s noble reputation.”

‘Royal Rules of Ohio’ Shines A Light On Ghanian Culture and Family

Royal Rules Ohio stars Thelma Agyekum, Akili Bobo Agyekum, Brenda Agyekum, Delali Agyekum, and Nana Agyekum, all of whom are descendants of Ghana’s royal families. The sisters struggle to pursue their dreams while dealing with the ever-building pressures from their parents. Will they be able to carve out their own paths while maintaining their relationships, or will their desires clash with their parent's expectations? Royal Rules Ohio puts Ghanian culture center stage and explores how it juxtaposes with standard American culture, and will certainly add new flavor to Freeform's reality TV line-up.

Royal Rules Ohio premieres on Freeform on Wednesday, May 15 at 10:30 PM ET and streams the next day on Hulu.