In a night packed with surprises, WWE’s 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble delivered one of the most jaw-dropping upsets in the event’s nearly four-decade history as, following an 80-minute match, Jey Uso emerged victorious, leaving fans in genuine shock. This wasn’t just an underdog story, it was also a WrestleMania main event moment no one saw coming. The final stretch of the Rumble was a wrestling fever dream: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and Jey Uso — a lineup stacked with world champions and megastars, and also Logan Paul. We saw Reigns and Rollins reigniting their old rivalry, costing each other the match. We even had Punk and Cena facing off like it was 2011 all over again.

After Punk pulled off a surprise double elimination of both Reigns and Rollins, it looked like he’d take the win—until Paul snuck in to eliminate him, in one of the biggest shocks of the night. That left Paul, Cena, and Jey Uso as the final three. Cena eliminated Paul, setting up a one-on-one clash with Uso. Despite Cena’s experience and dominance, Uso’s resilience and heart shined through. He fought back from the brink of elimination, ultimately shoving Cena off the apron to secure his victory.

The Rumble match was one of the most stacked ever, so even the entrants in the first half of it were huge names, including Rey Mysterio, Penta, TNA Champion Joe Hendry, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and the returning AJ Styles. In a fun surprise, YouTube sensation IShowSpeed made an unexpected appearance, replacing Akira Tozawa after an unexpected backstage attack. His in-ring tenure was brief though, as Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker absolutely pummeled him following a devastating spear. This was tremendous.

What Is Next for the Royal Rumble Competitors?

Jey Uso now has a choice to make. Who will he face at WrestleMania? Well, he's had a long rivalry with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, and from a story perspective that makes the most sense, which leaves Cody Rhodes free and needing an opponent. Next month sees the Elimination Chamber match, with the winner going on to face Rhodes in the WWE Championship match. Cena has already declared he will enter the match, which leaves five more slots. But honestly, it leaves a lot of wrestlers without matches for the biggest show of the year. What happens next will be very interesting.

WWE Royal Rumble can be streamed on Peacock in the US or Netflix internationally. Tune in to WWE Raw on Netflix tomorrow at 8 PM ET.